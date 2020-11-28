Cyber Monday record player deals 2020: The biggest turntable discounts on Sony, Audio Technica, Denon and Pro-Ject

After all the excitement of Black Friday, it's time for us to turn our attention to the very best Cyber Monday record player bargains. If you want to dive right in on a fantastic deal without any messing around, we'd recommend heading straight to Walmart, who are offering the splendid AT-LP60XBT for just $179.99, that's $72 off the RRP. We've got loads more deals like that below.

Cyber Monday top pick Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT: $251.99 , now $179.99, save $72

This is a smart deal over at Walmart, with loads knocked off the list price. Not only do you get this great turntable, but you'll also get a vinyl cleaning kit thrown into the bargain.

ION Audio IT91WA Pro 500BT: $484.99 , $299.99, save $185

This brilliant record player from ION Audio has been reduced by more than $185 at Walmart, making it an excellent time to dive in. It has Bluetooth so you can stream vinyl to your speakers wirelessly – and just look at the finish on this. Stunning.

Fluance RT80: Was $299, now $199, save £100

Save an incredible $100 on this smartly designed bit of kit over at Walmart. For less than $200, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck and this one comes highly recommended... especially at this price.

Audio Technica AT-LPW30TK: Was £259, now £219, save £40

There's a nice saving of 15% on this manual belt drive wood-based turntable from the team at Audio Technica right now at AV Online. We love the look of this one and luckily it also does the job when it comes to looking after your vinyl.

Sony PS-HX500: Was £359, now £269, save £90

Currys PC World have spun £90 off the price of the Sony PS-HX500 belt-drive turntable. Not only will it play your favourite wax, but it can also convert your record to digital on PC and Mac.

Denon DP-29F Turtnable: Was £149, now £89, save £60

If you're looking for a turntable for less than £100, consider this Denon DP-29F record player. Currys PC World have reduced the price from £149 down to £89, making this an attractive purchase.

Roberts RT200 USB Turntable: Was £349, now £289, save £60

John Lewis have reduced the price on this Roberts turntable by £60, which really is a solid saving. The two speed USB record player is made from natural wood with a brushed aluminium finish… and it sounds pretty great too.

Pro-Ject RPM 3 Carbon: Was £699, now £599, save £100

There's a head-spinning £100 off their minimalistic Pro-Ject RPM 3 Carbon turntable at AV Online right now. It's a lovely piece of kit and thanks to its design, this will fit into even the smallest spaces. Also available in red and white.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon RecordMaster: was £699.00, now £595.00, save £104

There's a hefty saving to be made on this Pro-Ject Recordmaster, which is now over £100 off. This model has all the features of the popular Debut Carbon Esprit SB turntable with the added benefit of being able to digitally convert your vinyl.

Pro-Ject Debut RecordMaster Red: £319 , now £299, save £20

AV Online are also offering the Pro-Ject Debut RecordMaster in red – and they've knocked 6% off the list price which gets it under the 300 quid mark. Get in quick as there aren't many left.

MoFi UltraDeck + Cartridge: was £2499 now £1999, save £500

Savings on proper high end gear are rare, so this is one bargain you might want to think seriously about snapping up. These MoFi (that's Mobile Fidelity) turntables are expertly crafted to deliver faithful playback of what's in the grooves.

Marantz TT-15S1: was £1599, now £1199, save £400

Another serious piece of kit here, this high end model includes acrylic chassis with massive aluminium feet, a 3cm thick acrylic platter, ceramic bearing, a direct wired system and an endless silicon belt. Bargain!

ELAC Miracord 60: was: £995, now £899, save £96

This nifty-looking turntable was designed with style in mind, and as a bonus it offers a precise belt drive, a tonearm with a stiff carbon tube and a lovely high-gloss paint job.

View Deal

