"The whole album shimmers with a sonic gloss that's brought it to the 21st century with no loss of historic integrity..." XTC's third album Drums And Wires gets new Steven Wilson Atmos mix
XTC's third album, Drums And Wires, will be released on heavyweight vinyl and CD/Blu-ray in September
XTC's third album, 1979's Drums And Wires, is to be remixed in Dolby Atmos by Steven Wilson for the very first time.
The album will be released on CD/Blu-ray and also on heavyweight vinyl through Ape House/Panegyric on September 26. The album has been mixed for Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio from the original multi-track studio master tapes by Steven Wilson and is fully approved by XTC.
“Steven has again worked his magic and offered a new perspective of our ground-breaking 1979 album, expanding the audio picture through 360° and revealing details previously overlooked," says former guitarist Dave Gregory. "The whole album shimmers with a sonic gloss that's brought it to the 21st century with no loss of historic integrity; the songs are as strong today as they were 46 years ago. Immerse yourself, but be prepared for the closing maelstrom that is Complicated Game... You may never recover.”
The CD version features Wilson's 2014 mix of the album, with minor 2025 revisions, singles and additional tracks mixed by Steven Wilson while the Blu-ray features the album and additional tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos, in DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround Sound and in LPCM 24/96 stereo as well as a vast amount of additional material including all available demo, rehearsal & pre album sessions recordings. The package is presented in replica mini-vinyl style packaging with booklet including photos & album lyrics.
This is also the first time the 2014 Steven Wilson mix of Drums And Wires will be released on 200-gram vinyl, featuring a cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering.
"During the remix process it became apparent that the masters of Officer Blue and That Is The Way were both slowed down significantly for the original release," adds Wilson. "It’s not uncommon for tracks to be slightly speeded up during mastering to make them sound sprightlier, but no one could remember why, in this case, the tracks were slowed down. For the 2025 mixes, in consultation with Colin Moulding - songwriter of both titles - the decision was made to include B-side Officer Blue as the band recorded it, at the correct speed for the first time.
"In the case of That Is The Way - it being a key album track - the new mix has been slowed down to match the familiar album version but additionally, a bonus version is included which has no adjustment to the pitch and is exactly as the band recorded it."
You can see full tracklisting details below.
XTC: Drums And Wires
Blu-ray 2025 Dolby Atmos Mix
1. Making Plans For Nigel
2. Helicopter
3. Day In Day Out
4. When You’re Near Me I Have Difficulty
5. Ten Feet Tall
6. Roads Girdle the Globe
7. Real By Reel
8. Millions
9. That Is The Way
10. Outside World
11. Scissor Man
12. Complicated Game
13. Homo Safari
14. Chain Of Command
15. Limelight
16. Bushman President
17. Pulsing Pulsing
18. Wait Til Your Boat Goes Down
19. Ten Feet Tall (Electric Version)
20. Officer Blue
21. Over Rusty Water
22. Sleepyheads
23. That Is The Way (Original Pitch)
CD
1. Making Plans For Nigel
2. Helicopter
3. Day In Day Out
4. When You’re Near Me I Have Difficulty
5. Ten Feet Tall
6. Roads Girdle the Globe
7. Real By Reel
8. Millions
9. That Is The Way
10. Outside World
11. Scissor Man
12. Complicated Game
13. Chain Of Command
14. Limelight
15. Life Begins at the Hop
16. Ten Feet Tall (Electric Version)
17. Wait 'til your Boat Goes Down
18. Complicated Game (Out-take)
19. That Is The Way (Original Pitch)
20. Chain Of Command (Alt Take)
Blu-ray also includes all the following additional content that was previously available on the 2014
CD/Blu-ray release.
• 2014 Stereo Mixes & Additional Tracks
• Instrumental Mixes
• Original Master
• Original Album Extra Tracks
• DJM Stereo Mixes
• Saucy Plate Session
• Unknown Session
• Swindon Town Hall 1
• Swindon Town Hall 2
• Toots Garage
• Tudor Barn Album Rehearsal
