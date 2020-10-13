Best Prime Day vinyl deals 2020: Grab some bargain wax on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived! The annual extravaganza when you can treat yourself to a bargain or two will be taking place across 13 and 14 October.

If it’s the best Prime Day vinyl deals you’re after, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve scoured every inch of Amazon (on both sides of The Pond) and beyond in the hunt for some cracking deals – and we think we’ve found some absolute steals.

Yes, the format that quickly fell out of favour when CDs gatecrashed the party, but has bounced back in spectacular style over recent years – thanks in part to initiatives like the annual Record Store Day, which sees artists come up with creative ways of getting their music out there.

From older classics to new releases, musicians are fully behind the vinyl push, treating fans to limited pressings, remastered favourites, splattered vinyl in every shade imaginable, picture discs and more.

It really is a great time to get into collecting vinyl if you haven't taken the plunge yet – and there's no better time than Prime Day to get stuck in. And don't forget, we’ve also got guides to the best turntables, budget turntables, the loudest Bluetooth speakers, headphones for vinyl and more so you can make the most of your new stacks of wax.

We'll be adding to this page as the deals come in, and we've split the list by genre to help you find what you want.

UK

US

Prime Day vinyl deals: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains The Same Super Deluxe Boxset: was £214.99, now £126.78

Wherever it sits in the canon and whatever its limitations, for millions of second-generation Zeppelin fans, too young to see the band live, the film and soundtrack was a crucial imprinting. This super deluxe edition comes packed with extras including remastered audio, theatrical version of the film plus bonus content, a 28-page book featuring band photos and stills and an essay by Cameron Crowe, a replica of the Japanese program from 1977 and so much more.View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: Prog

Marillion - Clutching At Straws deluxe: was £92.20, now £48.47

Marillion's 1987 album got a lavish re-issue in 2018, including a stereo remix, a live set from the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1987, demos and a Blu-ray containing a 48/24 audio mix of Clutching At Straws and in stereo 5.1, The Last Straw documentary, bonus tracks and more.View Deal

Marillion - Brave deluxe vinyl edition: was £71.99, now £52.05

The deluxe package includes the original studio album, which has been newly remastered by Steven Wilson, and a complete recording of the band’s April 29, 1994, performance from La Cigale in Paris, which has been expanded with nine previously unreleased tracks.View Deal

Yes - Yes on vinyl: was £28.99, now £19.38

The debut 1969 album from the band who went on to be one of prog rock's driving forces. This debut is an illuminating template on which the group would quickly build, featuring some exceptional vocal harmonies, plus a harder edge and excellent musicianship.View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: Rock

Whitesnake - Slide It In 35th anniversary: £21.99 , now £15.26

The 35th anniversary remaster of Whitesnake's 1984 album includes remastered versions of both the UK and US mixes of the original album. "Our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century," said David Coverdale on release.View Deal

AC/DC: Power Up (red vinyl): was £28.59, now £21.99

AC/DC's long-awaited 17th studio album will be released on November 13, while the album‘s first single, Shot In The Dark, was released last week. It features everything you'd expect from an AC/DC single, and we expect the album to do the same.View Deal

Eagles - Legacy: was £136.99, now £88.79

This bumper, career-spanning collection brings together all seven of the band’s studio albums, and also include three live albums and a compilation of their singles and b-sides. Both the CD and LP editions will come with a 54-page hardbound featuring previously unreleased pictures, memorabilia and artwork from throughout Eagles’ rich career.View Deal

New Order - Movement (Definitive Edition): £107.99 , £70.92

Definitive by name, definitive by nature: this box set includes the original Movement vinyl LP with its original sleeve (designed by Peter Saville), the original album CD in a replica mini-album sleeve, a bonus CD of previously unreleased tracks, a DVD featuring live shows and TV appearances, plus a hardback book.View Deal

Stevie Nicks - Stand Back: 1981-2017: was £78.99, now £59.99

This box set compiles music from all eight of Nicks' studio albums, including classic hits Stand Back and Talk To Me, to songs picked out from 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault.View Deal

David Bowie - The Mercury Demos: was £85.99, now £45.97

The Mercury Demos are as close to time travel as we can muster right now: 10 early recordings, captured live in one take to a Revox reel to reel tape machine in David Bowie's flat in spring 1969, accompanied by John 'Hutch' Hutchinson on guitar and vocals. Includes a version of Space Oddity which shows its "true context" for the first time.View Deal

Def Leppard: Hits Vegas: £40.83 , now £32.16

Def Leppard’s smash hit 2019 residency at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas is documented in this new vinyl pressing. It’s out on October 16 but Amazon have cut the cost if you pre-order now. It's packed with 28 tracks, including acoustic rarities.View Deal

Twisted Sister - Live At The Marquee 1983: £25.99 , £20.48

Ever wondered what it was like to see Twisted Sister in their hair-raising early days? This live album is pretty much as close as you're going to get, capturing the band as they were on the cusp of breaking through. Reissued for Record Store Day 2018.View Deal

Grateful Dead - Portland Memorial Coliseum: £85.99 , £47.99

Grateful dead live shows are the stuff of legend, and for good reason, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn that this recording of a Portland performance in 1974 is captured over six – yes, six – slabs of wax. The show was mastered in HDCD from the original master tapes, which were transferred and restored, meaning this is about as authentic a live sound as you're going to get.View Deal

Grateful Dead - Fare Thee Well: July 5th: £31.99 , £20.02

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Grateful Dead's “core four” original members – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bob Weir – came together for three nights at Chicago's Soldier Field for a highly anticipated reunion. Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years Of Grateful Dead is the result.View Deal

The Black Keys - Turn Blue: was £25.99, now £19.99

The album that represented something of a sonic shift for the Black Keys, we called this album "a record steeped in melancholic psychedelia rather than rock bombast" when it was released in 2014.View Deal

Biffy Clyro - Ellipsis: was £14.99, now £11.74

While Ellipsis contains some of the most aggressive material Biffy had recorded by its release in 2016, it also contains equal measures of fragile beauty, not least the tender Re-Arrange, which would give their X Factor-approved ballad Many Of Horror a run for its money.View Deal

Ry Cooder - Chavez Ravine: was £50.99, now £28.60

When this album was first released in 2005, it was the first solo album from super guitarist Ry Cooder since his 1987 album Get Rhythm. It's a concept album which tells the story of a Mexican-American community demolished in the 1950s in order to build public housing. Now, it's been remastered and reissued.View Deal

Elvis With The Royal Philharmonic (Deluxe): £58.90 , £29.99

The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is a collection which reimagines Elvis' original performances backed up by a new orchestral accompaniment supplied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Includes a poster suitable for framing and a 12 page booklet, all housed in a 12”x12” lift-off box.

View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: Punk

MC5 - Total Assault: 50th Anniversary Collection: was £53.99, now £36.75

MC5 may have only released three albums, but those albums were incendiary enough to ensure the band made rock'n'roll history. Total Assault: 50th Anniversary Collection is a limited-edition box set that includes each of the albums pressed on coloured vinyl. Kick Out The Jams comes on red vinyl, Back In The USA is on white vinyl, while High Time is on blue.View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: Electronic

DJ Shadow - Endtroducing.....: was £18.99, now £13.29

This is an exact reproduction of DJ Shadow's original 1996 Endtroducing..... album, with artwork faithfully replicated – the only difference is that it's now on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl.View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: CD boxsets

Led Zeppelin - Celebration Day: was £19.99, now £15.50

Led Zeppelin's 2007 live reunion is the stuff of legend now – as founding members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones were joined by Jason Bonham to perform a selection of favourites from the back catalogue. Here, the show is presented across two CDs, with the Celebration Day feature length film.View Deal

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Souvenir: £91.22 , £55.66

40 years is a long time in the biz, and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark have chosen to celebrate it the only way they know how: with a bells and whistles compilation box set and brand new greatest hits collection. Includes five remastered CDs, 2 DVDs, a hardback book, poster and a series of 10” prints.View Deal

Atlantic Rock & Roll: was £21.99, now £13.64

When Atlantic Records launched their Rock & Roll series in the spring of 1957, the idea was to create compilations of hit singles released by their artists. These discs compile music from Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters, Joe Turner, LaVern Baker and Ivory Joe Hunter.View Deal

Prime Day vinyl deals: US

Metallica S&M2: $69.98 , now $61.97

Metallica's mighty S&M2 album is up there with the best metal albums of the year – and right now you can save yourself a few dollars on the release which features the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. A must have for rock fans and metal heads.View Deal

Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: $61.31 , now $41.99

Elton John’s seventh studio album has been remastered and presented on 180g heavyweight double vinyl. It a bona fide classic thanks to tracks including Bennie And The Jets, Candle In The Wind and, of course, the title track itself.View Deal