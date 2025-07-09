Sabbra Cadabra! Celebrate Ozzy and co's triumphant final show with up to 20% off a whole pile of Black Sabbath merch this Prime Day

There were more than a few tears at Birmingham’s Villa Park last weekend when Black Sabbath brought the curtain down on their incredible career with a full day of epic performances from rock and metal royalty.

As someone who didn't make the concert, I've been looking to soothe my soul with some Prime Day music deals, trying to unearth some Black Sabbath merch bargains - and I found that Amazon had me covered.

There are loads of items in the sale in both the US and UK, ranging from t-shirts and tank tops to long-sleeved shirts and hoodies. And you can choose from a variety of designs, too, with everything from the band’s logo to iconic album artwork among the options.

You can check my finds below, so hopefully you'll see something that rocks your world.

Save up to 20% of Black Sabbath merch

There's a whole bunch of excellent discounts on Black Sabbath merchandise over on Amazon for Prime Day. T-shirts, long-sleeve tops, tank tops and more. A great time to save some cash and show your love for the godfathers of metal.

Let's kick things off on Amazon US, who have 20% off the official Black Sabbath pullover hoodie featuring that famous purple logo - down from $49.99 to $39.99.

My next US pick goes to the Symptom Of The Universe t-shirt which shows the lads on the front and the band logo on white material, with the design presented in distressed maroon. It's also down 20%, from $24.99 to $19.99.

My third find on Amazon US is the Sabbath's American 1978 t-shirt which has a design inspired by the cover of the band's album of the same year, Never Say Die! It's also down from $24.99 to $19.99.

Across the Atlantic and back in Sabbath's UK homeland, there are more great deals to be found - including this retro Black Sabbath Sketch Band t-shirt, with Amazon knocking the price down 20% from £21.99 to £17.59. It's from the band's '78 world tour and you can choose the material cover to suit your mood, although the slate and black version is my favourite option.

This long-sleeve Vol. 4 t-shirt is my next pick and it's as classic as you'll get, with the design taken directly from the cover of the record sleeve. It's down from £25.99 to £20.79 for Prime Day.

For my final pick, I'm taking you away from Amazon and dropping you at the door of EMP, who have the "Purple Wavy Logo" lilac pin badge for just £7.99 - down 27%.