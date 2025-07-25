The long-awaited first trailer for the equally long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap is finally available. The two-minute clip for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues features cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John and Roots drummer Questlove, and finds the band older, none the wiser, and preparing to play a reunion show in New Orleans.

"Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert," reads the film's synopsis.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favourite metal gods as they contemplate mortality – and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond.

"Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock’n'roll."

In the trailer, Di Bergi questions bassist Derek Smalls about the location for Spinal Tap's reunion show.

"Why New Orleans?" he asks.

"There was a cancellation," says Smalls.

"Who was supposed to be there?"

"An evening with Stormy Daniels."

News of the sequel to This Is Spinal Tap was broken in May 200 in an interview director Reiner gave to Deadline.

“I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one?" said Reiner. “For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will arrive in cinemas on September 25.