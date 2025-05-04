From Tatooine to Mandalore, these are the Star Wars Day deals worth travelling the Outer Rim for - save big on Star Wars Lego, clothing and collectibles this May the 4th

May the 4th be with you. From massive Lego sets to out-of-this-world clothing and must-have action figures, here are the Star Wars Day items worth buying

If there’s one day that every sci-fi fan has circled in their calendars, it’s not Boonta Eve or the Wookiee-favourite Life Day - no, it’s May the 4th, officially known as Star Wars Day! Today, fans across the galaxy (and right here on Earth) will don their Jedi robes and stormtrooper helmets, celebrating all things Star Wars with enthusiasm that can be felt across the stars. Sites such as Amazon and Logo are ready to join the intergalactic party, rolling out epic deals on everything from Star Wars-themed Lego sets to an array of out-of-this-world memorabilia.

Now, with an entire galaxy packed with Star Wars treasures, you might feel like you need to make a few hyper jumps just to track them all down. But fear not, my fellow Jedi! I’m here to guide you on this thrilling quest through the cosmos of collectables. 

Below, I’ve curated a list of my top picks for Star Wars merch that’s sure to get your heart racing faster than a Podracer at full speed. With these stellar selections, finding a fantastic deal this Star Wars Day will be easier than winning a game of holochess against Chewie! 

Lego Star Wars: May the 4th Sale

You don’t need to be a Jedi Master to realise that Lego’s website is the place to be between now and 4 May. The toy-brick giant is not only releasing some exciting new Star Wars sets, but it’s also slashing the price of several existing sets.

View Deal
Amazon: Star Wars Day sale

Amazon is celebrating Star Wars Day in style by slashing the prices of everything from screen-accurate helmets to t-shirts, action figures, and collectables.

View Deal

Okay, let's start with Lego. With so many cut-price sets, there's no time like the present to start building your collection. Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day with some special discounts and even some brand-new sets to build. Lego Insiders members can get access right now, and it’s easy and totally free to get set up. You can check out all the deals over at the Lego site.

Notable discounts include £84 off the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, £42 off the X-Wing Starfighter, and the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama is down to only £59.49.

Moving over to Amazon, I've picked out the incredible Black Series Sabine Wren Premium Electronic Helmet. Sabine is a fan favourite who made her debut in the animated Star Wars Rebels, but has recently made the jump to live action, showing up in the Ahsoka mini-series. A trademark of the character is her very cool Mandalorian helmet, and now you can snag one for yourself at a heavily discounted price. Over at Amazon, you can pick one up for only $73.99, down from $99.99.

Sticking with fan favourites, next up I have to mention this Vintage Collection Cad Bane action figure, donning his look from The Book of Boba Fett series. Down from $18.99 to only $10.99, this is a must-have collectable for anyone who is a fan of this gunslinging, galactic bounty hunter.

Of course, as you'd expect, there is much more on offer, so I highly recommend heading over to Amazon and Lego to see what else is available. Not sure where to start? You might also enjoy our guide to the best Lego sets for adults, which includes everything from band logos and guitars to Beatles sets and our favourite Star Wars models.

