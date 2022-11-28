Cyber Monday Marshall speaker and headphones deals 2022: Great deals on top Marshall products

The volume on the Cyber Monday sales has been turned up, with a stack of brilliant Cyber Monday Marshall speaker and headphones deals now live across the wide expanse of the internet.

Most of the major online retailer are onboard with big savings on a range of Marhsall products, including Amazon, John Lewis, Walmart, Best Buy and, of course, Marshall themselves.

Want a sweet-sounding deal straight away? Then how about the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. It’s down from $279.99 to $149.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab) - part of their Black Friday Deals Right Now (opens in new tab) sale.

If you’re in the UK, you can get 24% off the price of the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones at Amazon which are down from £129.99 to just £79 (opens in new tab).

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: US deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Uxbridge: Was $219.99 , now $149.99 (opens in new tab)

The Marshall Uxbridge Bluetooth speaker sounds amazing and it also has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, so you can control your music with the power of your voice. Alexa also turns the speaker into your one-stop-shop for news reports, sports scores and more. There’s 32% off now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Woburn II: Was $549.99 , now $514.95 (opens in new tab)

Marshall’s Woburn II wireless Bluetooth speaker can pump out 110 watts of power which is guaranteed to get the festive party started. Amazon have more than $35 off the white model right now.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

We’re big fans of the Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers big sound despite it’s diminutive size - and there’s a brilliant 41% off offer at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Acton II: Was $279.99 , now $149.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s $130 off the price of the sweet-sounding Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker at BestBuy. The model available is in black and comes highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II: Was $379.99 , now $249.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon US have knocked $130 off the price of the Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker in black. This has all the things we love about Marshall speakers: Great sound and iconic design, and this is a top deal.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: UK deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV: Were £129.99 , now £79 (opens in new tab)

Marshall’s popular Major IV on-ear headphones are down 39% at the moment on Amazon. You get cracking audio quality and 80 hours of play time.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Mode II: Were £159 , now £139 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have also cut the price of the near Marshall Mode II True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds. These offer 25 hours of music from a single charge and come with charging case. They’re also IPX4 water resistant so no rain worries when you’re out and about.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stockwell II: Was £189.99 , now £169.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s a nice 11% saving on the Black & Brass edition of Marshall’s Stockwell II wireless portable speaker at Amazon. It's a super smart-looking speaker which will give you 20 hours of music from a full charge and if you’re in a rush, 20 minutes charge will give you six hours. It also sounds great!

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II: Was £329.99 , now £189.99 (opens in new tab)

Very.co.uk have lopped £140 from the RRP of the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker. It’s an excellent speaker and boasts that iconic Marshall look. It has a range of up to 30ft and would be great for any Christmas get-togethers.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £89.99 (opens in new tab)

Marshall’s tiny-but-powerful Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker is now the audio company’s most popular speaker in their range. Grab one now with more than £60 off at Very.co.uk.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton (Cream): Was £149.99 , now £89.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re after the Marshall Emberon in cream, then you can grab one from the official Marshall website with £60 while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Acton II: Was £239.99 , now £149.99 (opens in new tab)

Looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that really packs a punch? Then take a look at the Marshall Acton II which has £90 off at Very.co.uk. It’s a handy size but crams in dual tweeters and a subwoofer to deliver big sound.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Woburn II: Was £469.99 , now £349.99 (opens in new tab)

Marshall have decided to slash the price of their big and powerful Woburn II Bluetooth speaker by £120 this Black Friday. A great price for a top quality speaker.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: When is Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday this year will take place on November 28 - and as always, it's the first Monday after the US celebrates Thanksgiving. The Cyber Monday sales will conclude a long weekend of sales that got under way on Black Friday on November 25.

What was once a US-only sales event, the Cyber Weekend sales has expanded globally in the last decade or so, with online retailers across the board looking to get involved so people can shop and save in the lead-up to Christmas.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: What to expect

There's going to be plenty of Cyber Monday sales on the big day itself. Online retailers are fully expected to cut prices, while the official Marshall website (opens in new tab) is bound to get in on the action too, if other years are anything to go by. We expect to see savings on the small but powerful Marshall Emberton II portable speaker, the versatile Stockwell II speaker, the Major IV headphones and the Motif ANC earbuds.

We'll be updating this page with the best Cyber Monday Marshall speakers and headphones deals, so stay tuned to Louder.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: How to spot the best deals

There are going to be so many websites vying for your attention this year, that keeping on top of all the Cyber Monday Marshall deals could be like trying to herd cats! However, here at Louder, we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest Marshall deals.

If you have a particular Marshall product in mind, keep it bookmarked and check back here to see if there's been a price reduction. Marshall products such as the Emberton come in various colours including Black & Brass and Cream and you may just find money off one particular colour.

It's also worth bearing in mind that some Marshall products are now on to their third generation, so you could also grab a great deal on one of their older models. Some online retailers could also throw in a subscription to a particular music streaming service when buying a Marshall product, so keep an eye on the small print.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: Where to find a deal

As mentioned, we'll be keeping this page updated with all the best Cyber Monday Marshall deals but if you're looking for more options, check out our quick links above and keep your eyes on sites including Marshall, Amazon, Marshall, Argos, AV Online, Very, John Lewis, Curry's, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

Cyber Monday Marshall deals: Last year's deals

Last year's US deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: From $169.99 to $129.99

Marshall are known the world over for providing amps and speakers for some of the world's biggest bands, and its rock'n'roll heritage shines through in this powerful little speaker. There was $40 off in Black and Black & Brass on the official Marshall website last year.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II: From $349.99 to $249

There was a saving of just under $100 at Best Buy on the excellent Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker. It looks fantastic and you can expect superb audio when you connected it to your device of choice using Bluetooth 5.0.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV: From $149.99 to $99

Marshall's official website were offering this fine $50 saving on the excellent Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones. Foldable, with great sound and epic battery life, these are perfect for music on the go.

Last year's UK deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Woburn II speaker: From £469.99 to £379

It's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market and Amazon had a sonic saving of £90 on the Marshall Woburn II in white.