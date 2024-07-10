Prime Day Lego deals: Build a bargain with these early Lego discounts

Amazon Prime Day will be with us next week on July 16 & 17 - and along with a whole bunch of Prime Day music deals, there's loads for Lego fans of all ages to get excited about. There will be stacks of music and pop-culture Lego kits on discount for Prime Day - and this will be the place for all the best Prime Day Lego deals.

And to get you started, there's a galaxy-sized bargain on the 7541-piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon at Amazon, with the price slashed from £734.99 to £581.98 - a 21% saving of more than £150!

And if you're based in the US, you can get 21% off the list price of the Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster - it's down from £119.99 to £95.24. This 1074-piece kit comes with display stand, guitar picks, a mini amp and Fender logo sticker.

Only Prime members will be able to benefit from the price reductions over the two days of sales, so sign up now to take advantage of all the deals. A Prime membership also comes with a range of benefits and extras including speedy delivery, early access to lightening deals and more - and you'll get the first 30 days for free.

Prime costs $14.99 a month in the US, and £8.99 a month in the UK.

We'll be bringing you more Lego Prime Day deals when we find them - and don't forget to check out our guides to the best Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals for more awesome savings.

Sign up to Prime for FREE

Before you can take full advantage of Amazon's best Prime Day deals you'll need to become a Prime member. Signing up is straightforward and there's currently a 30-day free trial available which will see you through to Prime Day and beyond. After 30 days it's $14.99/£8.99 a month. Prime members benefit from free delivery, access to Prime video and more.

US

UK

Editor's picks (US)

US

Lego Fender Stratocaster: Was $119.99, now $95.24

This Fender Lego model of a 70s Strat comes with 65 Princeton Reverb and has loads of neat touches like a whammy bar, pickup switch, tuning pegs, six strings, Fender stickers and a textile strap. The kit contains 1074-pieces and there's also a display stand included for showing off all your hard work once it's complete.

Lego Mandalorian Helmet: Was $69.99, now $55.99

There's 20% off this Lego replica of Star Wars Mandalorian helmet at Amazon. It's made with 584 drum-lacquered Lego bricks for extra shine on the beskar armour. It also comes with step-by-step instructions should you need them and there’s a display stand included.

Editor's picks (UK)

Lego Millennium Falcon: Was £734.99, now £581.98

Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies.

Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1: Was £209.99, now £169.99

Relive the magic of Ghostbusters with this awesome 2352-piece replica of the ECTO-1. It features loads of nice touches including a ghost trap, moving ghost sniffer and a proton pack. Save 19% at Amazon.

Lego Technic McLaren F1: Was £169.99, now £119.90

Embrace your inner Lando Norris by creating this Lego Technic McLaren F1 car. The orange and blue design is lights out and there’s 1432-pieces to put together. The finished car includes a V6 cylinder engine replica with moving pistons, steering and suspension. Save 29% at Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

When is Prime Day 2024? Amazon Prime Day this year takes place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. It was originally a single day of cut-price online bargains, but in recent years, Amazon decided to expand it to two full days. Prime Day starts at 00.01am BST on Tuesday 16 July and ends at 11.59pm BST on Wednesday 17 July. If you're in the US, Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am PT on Tuesday and ends 11.59pm PT on Wednesday.

Do I need a Prime subscription? While the occasional offer can be obtained by non-Prime members, to get full access to the all of deals, you'll need to grab a Prime membership. You can currently sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial, after which you'll be charged $14.99/£8.99 per month for the service. There’s also Prime Annual for $139/£95 and a cut-price student plan. Not only do Prime members get all the deals taking place over Amazon Prime Day, but there are other benefits too, including faster delivery of orders, exclusive bargains, early access to lightning deals, along with Amazon Music Prime and Amazon Prime Video. It's also worth noting that not all the action takes places on Amazon over Prime Day, with plenty of non-Amazon retailers slashing prices and making the most of the buzz surrounding Prime Day.

