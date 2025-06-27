Get an exclusive Marillion Afraid Of Sunlight t-shirt you can’t buy anywhere else, with Prog!
Prog are proud to have teamed up with Marillion to produce this exclusive t-shirt celebrating the 30th anniversray of the band's Afraid Of Sunlight album.
The latest issue of Prog Magazine celebrates the making of the album, of which guitarist Steve Rothery says, "If the mood’s right, then creativity can be effortless,” says Rothery. “For me, Sunlight is a perfect example of that. The title track and Great Escape are probably my all-time favourite Marillion songs. We were still optimistic about the future and how can you be despondent when you’ve made an album that’s this good? If the ideas had dried up and the creativity had gone then we would have wondered what the point was, but we were very far from that."
Afraid Of Sunlight was Marillion’s eighth studio album, yet it marked the end of their until-then fruitful relationship with EMI Records. Despite selling almost half a million copies, the label decided to drop the band. Of course history shows that Marillion remain one of the most popular, successful and inventive of bands while EMI was eventually sold to Universal Music following a disastrous period owned by the private equity group Terra Firma.
