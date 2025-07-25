Steve Rothery and Thorsten Quaeschning share new video for Bioscope's latest single Gentō

Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning have shared a video for their brand new single, Gentō, which features a video from Rothery's daughter Jennifer.

It's the title track of their album, which will be released through earMusic on August 22. Bioscope, who also feature Elbow drummer Alex Reeves, have previously shared a video for previous single Kaleidoscope.

Bioscope describe their debut album as "a mesmerising journey through a cinematic landscape of sounds and textures and each of the five tracks takes its inspiration from men's endearing fascination with the moving image."

The band are already lining up live dates across Europe, in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland thus far, with UK dates also being looked at for early 2026. Thus far Bioscope will play:

Dec 10: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Dec 11: NED Hengelo Metropol

Dec 13: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Dec 14: GER Berlin Astra

Dec 16: POL Warsaw, Progresja

Get tickets.

Bioscope - Gentō (Official Video) | New Album 'Gentō' Out (22nd August) - YouTube Watch On