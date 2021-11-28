Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals 2021: raise a glass to some of the best booze deals around

Last orders might have been called on the Black Friday alcohol deals, but the party is continuing across Cyber Weekend, culminating with the best Cyber Monday alcohol deals as online retailers continue to offer a multitude of perfect perfect pours, tasty tipples and are still popping the cork on deals galore.

There's still time to grab a bottle of the ever dependable Glenfiddich 15 as Amazon's price reduction is still available – a 70cl bottle was originally £47, but is down to £39. Meanwhile, Amazon are also offering a tasty bargain on the popular Bombay Sapphire gin. They’ve watered down the price from £41.10 to just £30. A classic gin that should be on every bar, especially with 27% off the price!

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Gin deals

The craft gin boom of the last few years seems to be dying down a bit, but there’s still a multitude of gins out there to try and selecting one of the many available can seem daunting due to their eye-catching bottle shapes and label designs.

The good, old-fashioned G&T is still the most popular way to sip your gin, but there are new gin flavours to try with tonics to match, a variety of garnishes which compliment the botanicals used – and some gins are also excellent to try neat and, of course, in cocktails. Here are some of our favourites.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin: £38.95 Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin: £38.95 , now £34.95

A neat twist of gin is this tasty drop which was created using a Chinese botanical used in Gunpowder tea. It’s also bottled at 43% to ensure more flavour. The bottle’s pretty nice too. Get it at the Whisky Exchange.

Plymouth Original dry gin: Was Plymouth Original dry gin: Was £26.69 , now £20

Plymouth Original dry gin is a lovely citrus-focused gin which works great in cocktails. We know we shouldn’t be swayed by presentation, but we’re also big fans of the bottle design too! Buy from Amazon.

Bathtub Gin: Was Bathtub Gin: Was £33 , now £25

A gin with a little bit extra, Bathtub Gin is fast becoming a favourite thanks to its bold flavours and higher ABV. It’s won multiple awards and would make an awesome gift. Buy from Amazon with 26% off.

The Botanist Islay Gin: Was The Botanist Islay Gin: Was £37 , now £28.99

If you’re looking for something a little different, give this gin a whirl. Distilled at the famous Bruichladdich distillery on Islay (better known for its excellent whisky), The Botanist uses 22 botanicals from the island which results in a truly unique gin. Grab a bottle from Amazon.

Tarquin's Cornish Dry Gin: Was Tarquin's Cornish Dry Gin: Was £32.50 , now £23.10

A brilliant gin from which used botanicals from the Cornish coast, including violets which give this gin a twist all of its own. Save a few quid on a bottle at Amazon.

Bombay Sapphire: Was Bombay Sapphire: Was £41.10 , now £30

One of the most recognisable bottles out there, Bombay Sapphire thankfully tastes as good as it looks thanks to the use of 10 botanicals in its make up. Makes a brilliant G&T and a canny cocktail. Buy from Amazon.

Cotswolds Dry Gin: Was Cotswolds Dry Gin: Was £37 , now £30

Cotswolds are making waves in the whisky world for their excellent single malt - and their gin is also well worth a closer look especially with £7 off at Waitrose. Botanicals including pink grapefruit, lavender and lime zest are used.

Tanqueray London Gin: Was Tanqueray London Gin: Was £26 , now £20

Gin for £20 is not to be sniffed at, especially when it carries the Tanqueray name. It’s flavour is boosted by the fact it’s been bottled at 43.1% ABV and should be a staple on your bar. Buy from Amazon.

Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine: Was Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine: Was £28 , now £24.95

Some companies like Edinburgh Gin have shifted the landscape of contemporary gin by highlighting flavours outwith traditional botanicals. We like this lemon-heavy gin as it makes a spectacular long drink if you add bitter lemon and ice. Amazon have it on sale.

Edinburgh Gin Christmas gin: Was Edinburgh Gin Christmas gin: Was £34.99 , now £23

Another cracker from Edinburgh Gin is this festive treat which is packed with Christmas flavours and aromas. Try it in something other than a G&T, or even enjoy it neat.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Whisky deals

Whisky has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity over the last 12 years, so much so that some single cask bottles and a few general releases are now snapped up within minutes of going on sale never to be seen again (unless you frequent the auction sites where these bottles are being sold for exorbitant prices by unscrupulous flippers).

New distilleries have appeared all over the world eager to get in on the action, and no matter what you’re into, be it Scotch whisky, bourbon, blends, Irish whiskey, Texas single malts or anything else, prices are slowly creeping up. But that doesn’t mean you can't find a magical deal or two, so here are a few bottles I’m happy to recommend.

Talisker 10 single malt whisky: Was Talisker 10 single malt whisky: Was £44 , now £26.79

Talisker 10 is a classic and a dram that's a good gateway into the peaty/coastal side of Scottish single malt whisky. I always have a bottle in the cupboard, and at this price, I just might be grabbing another!

Old Pulteney 12: Was Old Pulteney 12: Was £32 , now £24

One of the best 12 year old whiskies on the market, Old Pulteney 12 is full of coastal character, with salt and fruit notes dominating. There’s 25% off at Amazon and this is a great entry to Old Pulteney’s range.

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie: £44 Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie: £44 , now £37.50

The Classic Laddie is an unpeated Islay single malt and is bursting with honey, cereal and fruit notes. There’s no age statement, but it is bottled at a robust 50% ABV and is a cracker to have on your bar – and it looks pretty cool too! Buy from Waitrose.

Mortlach 15 Game Of Thrones: Was Mortlach 15 Game Of Thrones: Was £120 , now £86.95

This was the last bottle released in Diageo’s popular Game Of Thrones series of whiskies from around Scotland. This is a punchy single malt and since winter is definitely coming, you can get £33.05 off from the Whisky Exchange.

Jura 10 + 2 glasses: Was Jura 10 + 2 glasses: Was £45 , now £26.25

I finally made the journey to the isle of Jura from Islay back in the summer and poked my head into the distillery. It’s a charming place and I let with several samples. If you can’t get there, then why not bring Jura to you with this nice gift set with 42% off at Amazon?

Fettercairn 12: Was Fettercairn 12: Was £48 , now £33.11

Fettercairn has been enjoying something of a renaissance, with their Warehouse batches selling out almost immediately. But if you want to get into this single malt, the 12, with its fruits notes, is a good place to start. On sale at Amazon.

Smokehead Single Malt Whisky: £39.99 Smokehead Single Malt Whisky: £39.99 , now £23.99

OK, so we don’t know what Islay distillery this is from, but that doesn’t mean you should pass it by. It’s big and bold and packs a meaty punch, but there’s also a sweetness in here which rounds things out. Makes a mean cocktail and is lovely neat.

Johnnie Walker 18: Was Johnnie Walker 18: Was £70 , now £52.84

The 18 year old from Johnnie Walker is a belter of a blended whisky. There’s a cereal note at its heart, but it's wrapped up in fruity goodness. With 25% off at Amazon, this is a must have... and would make a great Christmas gift.

Johnnie Walker Double Black: Was Johnnie Walker Double Black: Was £42.50 , now £25.19

The Double Black is a smokier version of Johnnie Walker’s classic 12 year old Black label and was first introduced for the travel retail market. There’s no age statement, but it’s a solid blended Scotch that has quite a bit of character.

Monkey Shoulder: Was Monkey Shoulder: Was £27 , now £23

The ever-dependable Monkey Shoulder blended malt has 19% off at Amazon. This is a good sipper and a great mixer, and although at 40% ABV it lacks a little oomph (it’s 43% in the US you lucky people) this is a great drop for the price.

Smokey Monkey: Was Smokey Monkey: Was £31 , now £26

The younger sibling of Monkey Shoulder was released a few years ago with an eye on the cocktail market. It's now available more generally and is on sale at Waitrose. This is a decent sipper, but is elevated in a mixed drink. Try it in a Rob Roy this Christmas.

Jack Daniel’s Gentlemen Jack: Was Jack Daniel’s Gentlemen Jack: Was £32 , now £25.80

A step up from the standard Old No.7 bottle of Jack in our opinion, this offering from the famous Tennessee distillery boasts more flavour and aromas. This is a great sipper and also works well in a cocktail. Grab one from Sainsbury's.

Jack Daniel's Legacy Series No. 2: £41.59 Jack Daniel's Legacy Series No. 2: £41.59 , now £26.99

Jack Daniel's in a collector's bottle. The second in JD's Legacy series celebrating their long and distinguished history, this one features their iconic bottle with a retro label. Amazon have it on sale.

Wooodford Reserve Bourbon: Was Wooodford Reserve Bourbon: Was £32 , now £25

Amazon have knocked £7 from the price of the excellent Woodford Reserve bourbon. This is great neat, but throw a rock on it or pour into a cocktail and it still shines.

Ardbeg Monsters of Smoke Ardbeg Monsters of Smoke - buy for £39 from Amazon

OK, so there’s no money off this 3x20cl pack, but we’re pointing it out as it’s an excellent little box which would make a brilliant Christmas gift. Inside you’ll find small bottles of the Ardbeg 10, Ardbeg An Oa and Ardbeg Wee Beastie. Nab a pack from Amazon.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Rum deals

Like the wide world of whiskies, rum has also been enjoying a resurgence in popularity over recent years – and it’s now being made all over the world. It’s the craft rum movement which has really caught people’s imagination - rums with no added colouring or additional sugar have been flying off the shelves. These are made specifically for sipping, but there are also many other rums which are hitting the spot, so here’s our pick of mixers and sippers from across rum world.

El Dorado 12 year old rum: Was El Dorado 12 year old rum: Was £34.94 , now £30

All of the El Dorado range are worth exploring, but this offer on the excellent 12 year old is not to be missed. Don’t even think of mixing this one – this is strictly for sipping. A luscious, tasty rum. Amazon have it on sale.

Appleton Estate 12 year old: Was Appleton Estate 12 year old: Was £39 , now £32.14

Appleton Estate 12 year old is a brilliant rum that should be on your bar at all times. It makes superb cocktails and is also a great sipping rum to kick back with. Buy from Amazon.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum: Was Kraken Black Spiced Rum: Was £25.96 , now £20

A 70cl bottle of this spiced rum from the inky depths for just over 20 squid is a monster of a deal over at Amazon. It can be sipped neat, but it comes into its own when mixed and makes a mean Dark & Stormy - just add ginger beer, lime and ice.

Dead Man’s Fingers Spiced Rum: Was £22, now £15.50 Dead Man’s Fingers Spiced Rum: Was £22, now £15.50

Dead Man’s Fingers have a galleon full of rum in their lineup, but their spiced rum is one of our favourites as it makes a cracking cocktail or two.

Sailor Jerry Caribbean rum: Was Sailor Jerry Caribbean rum: Was £20 , now £14

The newer versions of Sailor Jerry Caribbean spiced rum may not have quite the massive vanilla slap in the face from days gone by, but it’s still a great drop to sink into cocktails – and for £15 on Amazon, give it a try.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Beer deals

The craft beer movement has dramatically altered the landscape of the humble pint over the course of the last decade, with more and more bars offering a wider selection of ales, lagers, barley wines, stouts, IPAs than ever before to meet growing demand from the public.

It's the same with buying a few cans for the fridge or cupboard. Sure, you can still buy boxes of Bud and Coors Light to keep the party going, but the selection on offer is now mind boggling - especially with breweries coming up with amazing concoctions and beautiful designs on their bottles and cans. From specialist retailers to supermarkets, there's just so much choice, so we've had a look around to bring you some of our favourite Cyber Monday beer deals and other eye-catching pours.

BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (UK): £39.95 BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar (UK): £39.95

Put the carbonation into Christmas with BrewDog's annual UK advent calendar release. Inside, you'll find 14 new 2021 beers, six new brews for this festive season and four online exclusives. Buy direct from BrewDog.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Vodka deals

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka: Was Smirnoff Red Label Vodka: Was £21.50 , now £15.99

A household name when it comes to vodka is Smirnoff – and right now Amazon have distilled the price down two £15.99 for a litre. Perfect for the party season.

Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger: £37 Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger: £37 , £31

Vodka with a twist? Sure! This Belvedere creation combines vodka, organic pear and ginger with a dollop of honey. Perfect for a cocktail or two. Buy from Amazon.

Reyka Small Batch Vodka: Was Reyka Small Batch Vodka: Was £28 , now £22

Reyka Vodka is made in Iceland from glacial water and is created by distillation in a copper still. It's sharp as a blade and goes down a treat - plus it looks the business! Get it at Amazon.

Grey Goose gift pack: Was Grey Goose gift pack: Was £37.50 , now £31.85

This Grey Goose vodka gift pack is exclusive to Amazon, with the online shopping giant shaving 15% of their regular price. Inside you’ll find a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and a branded glass.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Champagne & fizz

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial: Was Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial: Was £46 , now £37

Looking for some fizz to bring in the new year or a bottle to give as a gift? This Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial should fit the bill, especially as it comes with a gift box and has 20% off at Amazon.

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut: Was Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut: Was £40 , now £28

Another sparkling saving thanks to the team at Amazon in the shape of 20% off the price of the Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut with gift box. A classic pop for celebrating.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label: Buy 6 - get 25% off Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label: Buy 6 - get 25% off

There’s a great deal at Sainsbury’s which is perfect if you’re planning a party over the festive season. Buy six bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Non Vintage Champagne and you’ll get 25% off. Each individual bottle costs £45.

Nozeco alcohol free wine (6 bottles): £21 Nozeco alcohol free wine (6 bottles): £21 , now £15

Six bottles of alcohol free Vegan wine for 15 notes is amazing value – and it’s a drink everyone can enjoy over the festive period.

Best Cyber Monday alcohol deals: Wine

Jacob’s Creek Shiraz: Was Jacob’s Creek Shiraz: Was £12 , now £10

You can save a couple of pounds on a bottle of Jacob’s Creek Shiraz double barrel matured Shiraz right now at Sainsbury's. Buy six and you’ll get 25% off.

Sainsbury’s Mulled Wine: Buy six, save £25% Sainsbury’s Mulled Wine: Buy six, save £25%

Grab a winter warmer from Sainsbury’s in the shape of their mulled wine. It costs £5 a bottle which is a bit of a bargain, but it also qualifies for the supermarket’s Buy Six, Save 25% promotion.

