Embrace your dark side and take command of the Lego Star Wars Star Destroyer with up to 30% off this Prime Day

Every home needs a centrepiece to get people talking when they visit – and I reckon a massive Lego Imperial Star Destroyer would fit the bill nicely - and with so many Prime Day Lego deals happening, this is one that really stands out from the crowd.

Amazon US has taken a lightsaber to the price of the 1555-piece Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, taking the price down from $159.99 to $111.99 - a 30% discount.

If you're in the UK, you can get a 15% saving on the same set, with Amazon reducing the price from £149.99 to £127.45.

Whether you want it for yourself or as a present for your kids, this model will look incredible once built. Not only does it measure a whopping 6x18x11 inches (HxLxD), but it features lots of cool details – I'll tell you about those further down the page.

Being a Star Wars fan can be an expensive business, what with all the box sets, lightsabers and other merchandise you have to buy. And Lego Star Wars sets are right up there with the costliest items. That’s why it’s always a good idea to wait for one of the major retail events like Prime Day to see if you can get some money off, so this discount on the Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is excellent.

Building this model should be especially satisfying as it sports some pretty neat features – including a foldout carry handle, two spring-loaded shooters, a lift-off top panel and fold-out side panels for interior access. And then, inside, you have a bridge, a break room, an armoury, control panels and a cargo box with Kyber Crystal and thermal detonators.

The set also comes with seven minifigures, including Darth Vader and Commander Praji, plus a special 25th-anniversary edition of Cal Kestis. Whether you place them around the ship as part of a static display or deploy them as part of some epic roleplaying, this inspiring Lego set is guaranteed to bring some joy into your life.

