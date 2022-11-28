Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022: The biggest discounts on Hulu, Paramount+ and more

The Cyber Monday streaming deals are here! As we approach the end of 2022 you're probably looking at ways to save cash or realign the streaming services that will take your viewing and listening into the new year. If that sounds like you, you're in luck, as there are still some major Cyber Monday savings to be made on music, TV and movie streaming. We've rounded-up all the best offers right here.

If it's a cheap music streaming service you're after, new subscribers can sign up for three months of Amazon Music Unlimited totally free (opens in new tab), where you’ll get access to 90 million tracks in glorious HD. A total no-brainer.

Film and TV fan? In the States you can bag a subscription to Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99/month for 12-months (opens in new tab) . That's an incredible 75% discount. And Paramount+ has a really sweet deal too – save 50% off an annual sub (opens in new tab). In addition to a huge amount of content from the film & TV company’s archive, it's also home to the entire Star Trek library.

Film and TV

Music

Cyber Monday streaming deals: TV & film streaming deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Hulu with ads: $1.99/month for 12-months (opens in new tab)

You can save an incredible 75% on an annual Hulu sub with ads in this Cyber Weekend deal. This plan would usually cost $84 a year, but you can get it all for less than $24 if you sign up now. After this period, you’ll be charged $7.99 per month - but just think of all the content you’ll get at this reduced price until November 2023!

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: $1.99 per month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

New and returning HBO customers in the US can save 80% with this top offer. Sign up before November 28 and you’ll get access to HBO Max with ads for $1.99 per month for the first 3 months. After the period ends and you continue with the service, you’ll be charged $9.99 per month. Dive in and you’ll be watching hit shows like House Of The Dragon in no time.

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: One year for just $12 (opens in new tab)

Sign up for a year of Peacock TV right now, and you’ll only have to pay 99 cents a month. It’s a brilliant streaming deal - especially when you consider an annual sub would usually costs $60

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Video is bursting at the seams with content including Prime Originals and a bunch of music films. It's also home to The Wheel of Time and The Rings Of Poower. After your trial, a monthly sub will cost $8/£8.99

(opens in new tab) Disney+: 12 months for the price of 10 for annual sub (opens in new tab)

Disney+ is an amazing option if you love all things Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. There's no free trial, but if you sign up for an annual sub, you'll get 12 months for the price of 10. Monthly subscriptions cost $/£7.99.

(opens in new tab) Netflix: Basic With Adverts $6.99/£4.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Netflix recently introduced their Basic With Adverts package for a low price of $6.99/£4.99 a month. While it only streams up to 720p (the same as Basic) it’s the cheapest Netflix option available and worth checking out if you’re after a huge amount of entertainment.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV+: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Apple launched their streaming service in late 2019 and it's become a favourite for many thanks to Apple Originals content and more. Following the 7-day free trial, you'll be charged $/£6.99 per month.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: TV & film streaming deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ UK: 50% off an annual sub (opens in new tab)

Paramount+ arrived in the UK earlier this year bringing with it a huge amount of content from the film & TV company’s archive. Not only that, but it’s also home to the entire Star Trek library. Sign up to a 12-month sub now, and you’ll get it for £34.95 - that’s 50% off the regular price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Disney+: 12 months for the price of 10 for annual sub (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Netflix: Basic With Adverts $6.99/£4.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple TV+: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Music streaming deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for free (opens in new tab)

With more than 90 million tracks at your fingertips on Amazon Music Unlimited, you won't be short of music over the festive period. Sign up now and you'll get three free months to sample everything the service has to offer.

(opens in new tab) Apple Music: One month free trial (opens in new tab)

Apple Music offers Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio and shines when listened to through AirPods (3rd gen), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. There’s a month’s free trial, after which a sub will cost $10.99/£9.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Qobuz: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Qobuz not only offers 90 million songs, including hi-res tracks, but you can also buy albums through the service to keep forever. After the trial, a monthly Qobuz plan will cost $/£10.83 a month.

(opens in new tab) Spotify: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Spotify is perhaps the best-know music streaming service and a 30-day free trial is a great way to check it out. The playlists are fantastic and if you wish to continue listening after the trial, it’ll cost $/£9.99 a month.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Music streaming deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for free (opens in new tab)

With more than 90 million tracks at your fingertips on Amazon Music Unlimited, you won't be short of music over the festive period. Sign up now and you'll get three free months to sample everything the service has to offer.

(opens in new tab) Deezer Premium: £4 a month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking to get into Deezer Premium, the music streaming service are holding their very own Cyber Weekend deal. Sign up now and you’ll only pay £4 a month for 3 months. Considering the service usually costs £11.99 a month, this is a top deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Music: One month free trial (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Qobuz: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Spotify: 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Deezer Premium: One month free (opens in new tab)

Deezer Premium offers FLAC files in high fidelity and there’s tracks in 360 Reality Audio which deliver a brilliant audio experience. Following the trial, a sub will cost $/£11.99 per month.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: When is Cyber Monday

As always, Cyber Monday takes place a few days after Black Friday. This year that date is Monday 28 November. We expect some of the best deals to continue beyond this date, too.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: What to expect

While Cyber Monday is usually associated with money off physical products, there are so many streaming services jostling for your attention that we expect them to offer discounts on subscription packages and extended their trial periods.

It's also worth noting that many of the big online shopping giants have been known to throw in a streaming subscription free for up to six months when buying a Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones. This can sometimes be squirrelled away in the small print, but we'll be keeping on top of the Cyber Monday streaming deals and posting them on this page.

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Where to find a deal

When it comes to Cyber Monday streaming deals, many of the offers will appear on the home page of the many streaming services or on their social media channels. We'll be keeping tabs on all of them and updating this page regularly with up-to-the-minute promotions.