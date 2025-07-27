“If you know me, you know I love Sleep Token”: Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos names the most inspirational singers in metal

Will Ramos of Lorna Shore has named his greatest heavy metal vocal influences in a new interview with Metal Hammer.

Talking ahead of Lorna Shore’s Download festival set at Donington Park, UK last month, Ramos first gives a shout-out to Zack De La Rocha of notorious rap metal dissidents Rage Against The Machine.

“Absolutely incredible,” he says. “I grew up listening to those guys, so… big fan of those guys!”

He goes on to acknowledge Cove Reber from US emo/post-hardcore act Saosin, followed by Anders Fridén of Swedish melodeath frontrunners In Flames.

Ramos then mentions the younger Sleep Token, whose songs Chokehold and Rain he’s covered in the past. “If you know me, you know I love Sleep Token,” the singer declares. “I love Sleep Token – that’s my thing.”

Watch the full interview with Ramos, and see which other vocalists he chose, via the video player below.

Lorna Shore, one of the biggest bands in the current American deathcore scene, formed in 2009, and Ramos joined their lineup in 2021. Their first release with the singer, the 2021 EP …And I Return To Nothingness, became their breakthrough moment, with the song To The Hellfire peaking at number one on the iTunes metal chart.

The five-piece will release their fifth album, second with Ramos, called I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, on September 12 via Century Media. They will tour North America from September to October, with support coming from The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and Peeling Flesh.

In January and February 2026, Lorna Shore will tour Europe to promote their upcoming album, with support set to come from Whitechapel, Shadow Of Intent and Humanity’s Last Breath. The run will include one of their largest-ever headline concerts, taking place at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on February 8.