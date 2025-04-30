Available now: The limited edition Luke Spiller Classic Rock bundle

The Luke Spiller bundle includes an exclusive autographed lyric sheet (hand-signed by Luke), an exclusive t-shirt and a limited-edition Classic Rock magazine with Luke Spiller on the cover

Classic Rock Magazine has hooked up with Luke Spiller, frontman of The Struts, to celebrate the release of his debut solo album Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes And Wine.

The album is out now, and so is our exclusive, limited edition bundle of the new issue of Classic Rock, which contains a copy of the magazine with a bespoke cover, an autographed lyric sheet – hand-signed by Luke himself – and a Luke Spiller t-shirt you won't find anywhere else.

Inside the magazine, we talk to Luke Spiller about his solo album, which classic flavours, velvet-lined pop and old European flair with a modern Hollywood love story.

Also in this issue:

Fleetwood Mac
With Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on board, their 1975 self-titled White Album was the first record by what became the band’s most beloved and successful line-up.

Those Damn Crows
Religion, psychedelics and a near-death experience were all inspirations for the Welsh band’s new album.

The Classic Rock Interview: Pete Townshend
With The Who he wrote some of the great songs from the first wave of pop, then went on to conquer the rock world

Lollapalooza ’92
In an exclusive book extract, we look at how down-the-bill sudden stars Pearl Jam’s performances on the 1992 tour sparked crowd frenzies verging on riots.

Mike Campbell
The guitarist talks about his years as Tom Petty’s right-hand man in the Heartbreakers, early-days self-doubt, playing with Dylan and Fleetwood Mac, and two love stories.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Joe Walsh
A career crossroads, snow-capped mountains and a runaway lawnmower all played a part in making Rocky Mountain Way.

Q&A: Don Airey
The Deep Purple keyboard player, go-to session guy and solo artist on his new album, touring, Purple, Blackmore.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Yngwie Malmsteen
Yes he has. And Blackmore, Angus, Metallica, May, Mogg…The Swedish shredder recalls some of his close encounters

Reviews
New albums from Ghost, Stereophonics, Hawkwind, Billy Idol, H.E.A.T, Luke Spiller, Robin Trower, Melvins, Neil Young, Samantha Fish, Machine Head and more. Reissues from Pink Floyd, Wings, Small Faces, Helloween, David Bowie, Angel, Camel, Godfathers, Dwarves, Raven and more. DVDs, films and books on Queen, Kirk Hammett, Genesis, The Jam, Slade, The Clash and more. Live reviews of The Temperance Movement, Avantasia, The Wildhearts, Guitar Wolf, Wytch Pycknyck and more.

Lives
We preview tours by Daryl Hall, Rosalie Cunningham and Toby Lee. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Samantha Fish
The guitarist and singer picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

