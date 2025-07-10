My wardrobe is stuffed full of band t-shirts, but with 20% off at Amazon this Prime Day, I can't resist adding more to the collection

The door is slowly closing on the Prime Day music deals, with Amazon's big summer sales event coming to a close at midnight on Friday. The good news is there's still time to save on a whole range of rock and metal t-shirts on both sides of the Atlantic - and I've pulled together a few of my favourites.

Starting in the US, you can get a Led Zeppelin 1975 tour t-shirt with 20% off. It's down from $24.99 to $19.99 for Prime Day.

UK music fans can get their hands on this AC/DC Powerage Rock N' Roll Damnation t-shirt with 20% off. It's down from £19.99 to £15.99 and is available in a variety of colour variations.

Below, you'll find a selection of some of my favourite t-shirts from the Prime Day sales - all of them available for less. Best hurry and pick something up before the summer sales event comes to a close.

Amazon US Prime Day t-shirt sale - up to 20% off

There are a whole range of savings on rock and metal artists' t-shirts at Amazon US to mark Prime Day, including Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and Guns N’ Roses. Get 'em while you can

Amazon UK Prime Day t-shirt sale - save up to 20%

If you're in the UK, the good news is that there's also up to 20% off band t-shirts this Prime Day. I've spotted discounts on merch from artists including AC/DC, The Beatles, Green Day and Def Leppard. But there's a whole lot more to discover.

I'll get things started here with Amazon US before moving on to the UK t-shirt deals.

There's a decent 17% saving on Metallica's classic ...And Justice For All t-shirt with two different designs available. It's down from $30 to $24.99 right now.

The next t-shirt to catch my eye was another timeless classic, this time it's the famous Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction-era skull cross design. Amazon US have cut the price from $24.99 to $19.99 making it an essential buy.

There's 20% off the Rolling Stones Official Script Tongue t-shirt, with the price also down from $24.99 to $19.99, while the official Slipknot Gray Chapter t-shirt is also down from $24.99 to $19.99.

Back across to the UK and some of the highlights include The Clash London Calling t-shirt, down 20%, taking the price from £21 to £16.79.

There's also a 20% saving on the Green Day American Idiot t-shirt which you can order in a variety of colours. Get yours, down to £19.99 from £24.99.

My next pick goes to this Def Leppard Hysteria t-shirt - down from £21.99 to £17.59. One of my co-workers says he bought one similar when he saw the band in Edinburgh in 1988 - although this one will definitely be a bit brighter and in better condition.

Check out the range of t-shirts available from Amazon this Prime Day - and with the sales coming to an end shortly, I'd advise you to pick something up quickly to avoid disappointment.

But before you go, don't forget that Hot Topic are selling a wide range of t-shirts in the US - with up to 70% off in some cases.