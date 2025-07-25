Led Zeppelin announce details of new live EP and 50th anniversary edition of Physical Graffiti
Don't get too excited
Led Zeppelin have announced two new releases. The first is a 50th anniversary edition of the band's sixth album, Physical Graffiti, and the second is a live EP recorded at the band's Earl's Court shows in 1975 and at Knebworth in 1979.
Fans hoping for previously unreleased material to emerge from Jimmy Page's archive may be disappointed. While the four live tracks haven't been available on CD/vinyl/digital before, they all featured on the 2003 DVD Led Zeppelin, which also included footage shot at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1970 and at New York's Madison Square Garden three years later.
Meanwhile, the track listing of the reissue of Physical Graffiti is identical to the 2015 deluxe edition, spreading the album's original tracks and seven bonus songs across six sides of vinyl. The new package does, however, include a new 443mm x 610mm replica promotional poster, as well as a replica of the Earl's Court concert programme.
Both releases are scheduled to arrive on September 12, and are available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.
Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti - 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist
Side 1
1. Custard Pie
2. The Rover
3. In My Time Of Dying
Side 2
4. Houses Of The Holy
5. Trampled Under Foot
6. Kashmir
Side 3
7. In The Light
8. Bron - Yr
9. Down By The Seaside
10. Ten Years Gone
Side 4
11. Night Flight
12. The Wanton Song
13. Boogie With Stu
14. Black Country Woman
15. Sick Again
Side 5
16. Brandy & Coke (Trampled Under Foot - Initial Rough Mix)
17. Sick Again (Early Version)
18. In My Time Of Dying (Initial Rough Mix)
Side 6
19. Houses Of The Holy (Rough Mix With Overdubs)
20. Everybody Makes It Through (In The Light Version/In Transit
21. Boogie With Stu (Sunset Sound Mix)
22. Driving Through Kashmir (Kashmir Rough Orchestra Mix)
Led Zeppelin: Live EP tracklist
CD / digital
1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court - 1975)
2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court - 1975)
3. Sick Again (Knebworth - 1979)
4. Kashmir (Knebworth - 1979)
Vinyl Side 1
1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court - 1975)
2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court - 1975)
Vinyl Side 2
3. Sick Again (Knebworth - 1979)
4. Kashmir (Knebworth - 1979)
