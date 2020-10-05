The best Prime Day turntable deals 2020: what to expect and where to find the biggest savings

Whether you're a vinyl veteran or you've just kickstarted your new wax obsession, getting set up with the right equipment to spin your records is essential. It can be a pricey business, which is why Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on 13 and 14 October, could be a great opportunity to bag a monster bargain. We'll be hunting down and posting all the best Prime Day turntable deals right here.

Prime Day might be an Amazon event, but there will be massive turntable deals incoming from a host of different retailers, from John Lewis and Currys in the UK, to Walmart and Best Buy in the US. amongst that lot you should be able to find deals on the best budge turntables and beyond.

Best deals (UK)

The latest pre-Prime Day turntable deals (UK)

Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable £299 £279

Everything about this turntable screams class, from the sturdy tonearm for accurate tracking, to the ability to record your vinyl as high-res audio. It supports phono and line output, too.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB | Was £239, now £229

Not a huge discount, but this manual direct-drive turntable regularly features in buyer's guides, thanks to excellent manual control and USB functionality to convert your records to digital format, not to mention that Audio Technica is a huge name in the turntable world.View Deal

Best deals (US)

The latest pre-Prime Day turntable deals (US)

Crosley C200 Direct-Drive Turntable | Was $279, now $188.95

Crosley has been wowing us with it's wares lately, offering quality, features and sound over and above what their budget reputation suggests. The C200 looks more like a DJ deck, with it's balanced S-shape tone-arm. Grab it while it's hot with this $90 Amazon discount.View Deal

Crosley C-10 turntable | Was $399.99, now $275.99

This belt-driven record player is currently enjoying a chunky $124 discount at Best Buy. The mahogany finish gives this deck an old school vibe, while the tonearm and platter design makes it look like a turntable worth much more.View Deal

The best Prime Day turntable deals to look out for

The turntable discounts to look out for this year will be on gear from Sony, ProJect, Rega and Audio Technica.

If you're looking for a budget deck that performs well, specific models we'd encourage you to scout include the awesome Rega Planar 1, Sony PS-HX500 and the Audio-Technica AT-LP3.

If you have a little more in the budget , you'll be winning if you can find a good deal on the Technics SL-1500C, Pro-Ject T1 or Clearaudio Concept.

Whatever you're looking for, we'll be sharing all the best offers on this page.

