Cyber Monday speaker deals 2023: Save big on wireless speakers, smart speakers, hi-fi speakers and more

The biggest sales event of the year is almost here and while there will be big price reductions on just about everything you can imagine, this page is dedicated to all the best Cyber Monday speaker deals. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker to take to a festival next year, a smart speaker to become the central hub in your home, or a sweet pair of speakers to get the best from your vinyl, we'll be reporting on all the best deals from the likes of Marshall, JBL, Sony, Bose, Anker, SoundBoks and many more.

We've been covering Cyber Monday for many years, and reviewing speakers even longer, so we know what we're looking for when it comes to quality products at a great price.

On this page we'll share all the best deals we see - and we've included an FAQ section further down the page, loaded with tips and advice on how to optimise your Cyber Monday shopping experience.

But why wait when there are great deals to be had right now? Here are a couple of great ones to get you started: Save $100 on the oval-shaped JBL Onyx Studio 7 portable Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy. They’ve cut the price from $249.99 to $149.99 - and it’s a great-sounding option if you’re in the market for something elegant which can also crank out 8-hours worth of tunes.

In the UK, meanwhile, Amazon have knocked £84 from the RRP of the powerful Sonos Move portable speaker, discounting it from £379 to £295. This deal covers the unit in both its black and white colour variations.

Cyber Monday speaker deals: Editor's picks

US deals

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2: Were $999 , now $549

There's 45% off the RRP of the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition bookshelf speakers at Amazon right now - that's a massive $450 saving. They are absolutely packed with audio tech, sound amazing and look just as good.

House Of Marley Get Together: $169.99 , now $129.99

This excellent portable Bluetooth speaker from House of Marley delivers clear audio thanks to its high-output woofers and one-inch tweeters - and you’ll get 8-hours of playback from a full charge thrown into the bargain. It also looks fantastic with its bamboo finish. Save 24% at Amazon.

Marshall Uxbridge + Kilburn II: Was $520 , now $428

The Marshall Uxbridge Bluetooth speaker sounds amazing and it also has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, so you can control your music with the power of your voice. This deal also includes a Marshall Kilburn II with a combined saving of $92 - a great deal if you're looking for a home speaker and a handy portable device.

Samsung MX-ST40B: Was $499 , now $229.99

This is a deal that’s hard to ignore - $270 off the price of this floor standing, wireless Samsung Bluetooth speaker. It’s powerful at 240W and can be used either indoors or out. It’s perfect for festive parties - especially as it has LED lighting effects.

Bose SoundLink Micro: Was $119 , now $89.99

A great little portable Bluetooth speaker in blue that’ll happily drop into your bag or backpack - and it can even clip on to the handlebars of your bike as it’s waterproof thanks to its IP67 rating. You’ll get 6 hours of playback and it can be charged via Micro-USB.

JBL Flip 5: Was $129.95 , now $89.95

This 31% off offer on the JBL Flip 5 at Amazon is definitely worth a closer look. It's a waterproof speaker available in a variety of colours and not only does it rock, but you'll also get 12-hours of battery from a full charge.

UK deals

JBL Boombox 3: Was £499 , now £349 at Currys

We loved the JBL Boombox 2 when we reviewed it, but the Boombox 3 is even better, offering cleaner sound, improved battery life (around 30 hours) and support for Bluetooth 5.3. Currys was previously selling this portable speaker for £499, but you can currently get it for £349 – a tasty saving of £150. As we write this, we have no idea how long this sale will last, so you’d best get in now to avoid disappointment.

Marshall Emberton: £149 , now £89.99 at John Lewis

Marshall has been making musical equipment for donkey’s years, so it’s no surprise that its Emberton speaker is so good. Packing a significant punch despite its teeny size, this super-portable unit also offers 20 hours of listening off a single charge. Hurrah, then, for John Lewis, which is currently offering the speaker with a £60 discount. That reduces the price from £149.99 to just £89.99. Bargain!

Sonos One (Gen 2): Was £199 , now £149 at Amazon

There are some great discounts to be had on Sonos gear at the moment, but we’re particularly excited about Amazon’s £50 Cyber Monday discount on the second generation model Sonos One, which we have as part of our home theatre setup – this is a speaker with multi-room capability and voice assistance, not to mention best-in-class sound quality. The saving means you’ll pay £149 instead of the usual £199.

Marshall Acton II: Was £239.99 , now £191.95

Amazon have knocked 20% off the price of their Acton II wireless Bluetooth speaker. This is a great performer and a good size if you’re looking for a desktop speaker. The wireless connection has a range of 30ft and sports a classic Marshall cab look.

JBL Charge 5: Was £179.99 , now £138

Amazon has 23% off the RRP of the powerful and portable JBL Charge 5 Stealth Edition speaker, available in a variety of colours including black and camo. Blast out some serious sounds this festive season with 20 hours of non-stop music playback from a full charge.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: FAQ

When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday always takes place 3 days after Black Friday, meaning this year’s sales event will take place on Monday 17 November. Cyber Monday used to be an American-only shopping spree, but it’s an idea that has caught on globally in a massive way, meaning you’ll able to grab a deal or two elsewhere in the world, wherever you are.

What deals can I expect? Last year’s Cyber Monday speaker sales included savings on models from huge brands like Marshall, Bose, Ultimate Ears, JBL and Sonos. It's also guaranteed that we'll see fantastic deals on smart speakers, like Amazon's Echo range. Often these speakers are bundled with free subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited. So, if you're looking for a deal that bags you a cool products and a great value extra, this could be one to look out for. But it's not just wireless and smart speakers up for grabs at bargain prices on Cyber Monday. Our experts will also be on the lookout for killer turntable speakers, as well as soundbars to add an extra flourish to home tv and film streaming. In terms of when the deals will start, you can bet your bottom dollar the discounts will start coming much earlier than Cyber Monday itself, with many early deals rearing their heads from October onwards and some of the bargains could last well into the week after Cyber Monday.

How do I find the best deals? Prices drops will vary across the board during this month's sales, so finding out where the best Cyber Monday speakers deals are taking place could be a bit of a challenge. However, here at Louder, we'll have our finger on the pulse so we can point you in the direction of some cracking bargains. We also recommend you find the RRP of the product you're after so you’ll be able to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made. But what is it that makes a great deal? A drop in price might be obvious, but also keep your eyes peeled for extras that are often included in the price. It could be a two for one offer, a fresh subscription plan or an added bonus such as a free gift. We've been covering these events for a while. These are those most common types of deals to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

Where can I find the best speaker deals? Online retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart will make sizeable discounts available to music fans, as will the official websites of brand such as Bose, Sonos and Marshall. We're keeping this page updated with the biggest and best offers we see, so keep us bookmarked and check back regularly.

Are Cyber Monday deals worth it? On the whole our experience of covering deals year-round tells us that Cyber Monday is the best time of year to find genuinely good offers on the top brands, the best gear and the widest range of offers. It's a very lucrative time for the big online retailers, so they save their best deals for this time of year. We only cover deals that we know are decent and represent the best prices of the year, so if you're drowning in options and don't know which offers are genuinely worth your hard-earned cash, if we've not covered it on Louder then it's probably a hard pass.

Cyber Monday speaker deals: Shopping tips

With so many Cyber Monday speaker deals flying around, to grab the top choice bargains, it really does pay to do a little prep work before you wade into the sales. Here's a handful of tips, base don our years of experience covering this event, to help you get the jump on the deals

1. Make notes: First off, make a note of the products you’re interested in and mark down their current price. This will let you see at a glance how much of a saving there is on a product you really want. Amazon’s list function really come into its own here as you can create individual folders to keep everything neat and tidy.

2. Decide your budget: It’s easy to be tempted to dive right into a great deal when you see it, but keep your budget in mind before flinging your chosen product into the basket. You don’t want to overpay for something you might find cheaper elsewhere. Here at Louder, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for awesome deals across the internet and posting them right here for you to see.

3. Sell older products in advance: If you’ve got your heart set on on upgrading a bit of kit, selling your older model before the Cyber Monday speaker deals kick in could net you a decent chunk of change to spend on that shiny new bit of tech when the sales get under way.

4. Sign up to retailers’ mailing lists: One of the quickest ways to get a heads up about what’s going on sale or when the savings are due to begin is to sign up to an online retailer's mailing list. Getting this info early could steer you in the right direction of a top deal on a product you really want quickly. Sure, constant emails after the event can get a bit annoying, but you can always unsubscribe at any time you want. And of course, don't forget to keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly, too.

How we choose deals

We’ve reviewed many music products here at Louder over the years, with our team of experts and enthusiasts covering everything from headphones, speakers and turntables, to earplugs, books and smartphones.

That’s given us a broad overview of what’s going on across the musical landscape and allows us to compare and contrast products and pick out items that excite us and things we think you’ll like too. That means there's no room for tinny-sounding headphones or speakers that don’t cut the mustard.

Why you can trust us

Here at Louder, we’ve been covering big sales events including Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day for a number of years and have also created a wide range of buyer’s guides and product reviews. In those we dig deep into the essential specs of a product and also give hands-on information about how it performs, how easy it is to use and if it’s good value for money.

We test headphones, speakers and record players in a real-world environment - our living rooms or out on the streets as we feel this gives a more genuine insight into how you’ll be using the product. If we’re recommending a pair of earplugs for musicians, we test those either in the studio or up on stage to give accurate information.

We also give pros and cons for products in our buyer’s guides, while all our reviews always feature a couple of alternative options to give you as much choice as possible when it comes to choosing something that's going to be right for you.

That means, when recommending which deals you should shop, we have the knowledge to point you towards products that we rate, at the best prices.

