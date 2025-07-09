Merlin's beard! Save a wand-waving 24% and rebuild Hogwarts with this magical Prime Day Lego Harry Potter deal
Save yourself some serious Galleons with £100 off the sprawling 6,020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle with one of the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals we've seen so far
It's day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and we've already seen a massive pile of Prime Day Lego deals building since the sale launched earlier this week. One of the standouts for me is a chunky 24% saving on the enchanting Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle model, with Amazon casting the Diffindo charm to cut the price down from £409.99 to £309.98. That's a huge £101.01 saving (the penny is important) on one of Lego's most popular Harry Potter sets.
There are loads of Lego deals to explore at Amazon for Prime Day, including Star Wars sets, mega Technics builds, Marvel, Mario Bros, Zelda, Lord of the Rings and more.
There’s £101 and one penny to be saved off the price of the massive 6,020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle at Amazon right now. The finished model is packed to the rafters (literally) with detail and includes the Great Hall, Hagrid’s hut, the Whomping Willow, the Chamber of Secrets and more. This one will keep you going for some time.
As you’d expect with a 6,020-piece kit, the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is jam-packed full of details including the Great Hall which comes with buildable ‘stained glass windows’, tables, benches, torches and house banners, while there’s also moving staircases, the Chamber Of Secrets with mini Basilisk, towers, classrooms, turrets and more. If you're a big HP, this is an absolute dream build.
There’s also room for Hagrid’s hut with a small Aragog the spider, buildable pumpkins, and the Whomping Willow tree with a model of the Weasley’s Flying Ford Anglia car. And as if all that wasn't enough, the box also contains five boats, and loads of Lego Harry Potter micro figures alongside Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw. It's the ultimate set.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
