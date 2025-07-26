“We played to four people and one of them was a dog”: Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth remembers legendary co-headline tour with Emperor

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has reflected on his band’s now-famous tour with fellow black metal hellraisers Emperor.

The two bands’ 1993 UK run has evolved into a big part of black metal history, given how successful both of them went on to be. However, talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Filth reveals that the concerts they played were far from glamorous, not to mention very sparsely attended.

“It’s amazing how many people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I was at the Bradford gig!’,” says Filth, “and I’m thinking, ‘You and everybody else!’ There was, like, 60 people there.”

He continues: “Believe it or not, in Edinburgh, we played to four people. There were more people in the bands than there were in the audience, and I think one was a dog. Very bad news.”

The fabled run was Emperor’s first time in the UK, one year before they released debut album In The Nightside Eclipse, which won critical acclaim and gave the band an international following. Cradle also went on to release their debut album, The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh, in 1994.

Cradle put out their 14th studio album, The Screaming of The Valkyries, via Napalm Records in March. Metal Hammer reviewer Chris Chantler gave it four stars out of five and wrote: “With twiddly Maiden-esque harmonies, 80s German thrash riffs, horror soundtrack bombast and sexy goth allure, it’s peak Cradle crystallised.”

The band recently toured the European festival circuit to promote the release, and Filth got engaged to his girlfriend Sofiya onstage during their set at Download in June.

Cradle will return to the road for an extensive South American tour next month, which kicks off at the Mirrhage venue in Limeira, Brazil on August 21. The run of shows will wrap up in Ciudad De México on September 28.

Watch Hammer’s full interview with Filth below: