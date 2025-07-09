Stay on target! Recreate the iconic Death Star trench run with 29% off the Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing set

As I was travelling through a galaxy not too far away in search of the best Prime Day Lego deals, my R2 unit alerted me to an excellent deal that'll be a winner no matter if your part of the Rebel Alliance or a fully paid-up, card-carrying member of the Galactic Empire, because Amazon has taken an ION cannon to the price of the Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter and X-Wing set and blasted 29% off the usual price - taking it down from £94.99 to £66.99.

This means you'll have two of the most famous starships in movie history to build, with the kit coming with a bunch of other neat touches.

Save 29% Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing set: was £94.99 now £66.99 at Amazon This is a nice idea - combine two classic Star Wars spaceships in one Lego package. Not only do you get a TIE Fighter and X-Wing, but the kit also comes with 4 Lego Star Wars minifigures: TIE and Rebel pilot, Yesi Scala, Sig Greebling and an L3-G0 Star Wars Lego droid. Save 29% at Amazon for Prime Day.

If you had to choose between owning a Lego TIE Fighter and a Lego X-Wing, which would you go for? Actually, scrap that thought as there’s no decision to make here. With Lego kit number 75393, you get both!

You know what this means, of course – if you find a willing partner, you can conduct your own Death Star trench run over your coffee table - or you could take a more sober approach and display them with all your other Star Wars goodies!

Of course, you’ll have to put it all together first. With 1,063 pieces in total, you’ll have oodles of fun constructing these two famous ships and watching them slowly become the iconic machines we know and love.

Each of the ships has an opening cockpit, ready for you to put one of the five included Lego minifigures in. And each one also features spring-loaded shooters, enabling you to attack your enemy at will. The X-Wing even has adjustable wings, which will come in handy when you need to navigate those narrow spaces in your makeshift battle arena.

Speaking of those minifigures, the set comes with Rebel and TIE pilots (both of which have blaster pistols), along with Yesi Scala and Sig Greebling minifigures. Of course, no Star Wars scenario would be complete without a droid, and this set also comes with an L3-GO minifigure. The only thing missing is YOU – you’d best hurry, though, as these could sell out fast this Prime Day.

While this particular Star Wars Lego set isn't on sale in the US, you can still pick it up from Amazon priced at $107.75.

And if you're looking for more discounts, make sure to check out our pick of the best Prime Day music deals.