Order an exclusive Slaughter To Prevail Grizzly red splatter vinyl variant from the official Metal Hammer store (it comes with cool pop-up art too!)

On July 18, Russian deathcore monsters Slaughter To Prevail will release their brand new studio album Grizzly. To celebrate, we've teamed up with the band to offer an exclusive vinyl variant that you won't find anywhere else - a seaweed green and bone-coloured number completed by a lovely big splatter of red. It looks excellent, and you can pre-order it right now from the official Metal Hammer store. There's even a pop-up cardboard bear trap in the inner sleeve. What more could you want?

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking about the album while promoting its lead single Russian Grizzly In America, fearsome frontman Alex Terrible said: “I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it. We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs.

“In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it.”

Terrible made headlines earlier in the week when it emerged he had actually adopted two adorably cute bear cubs.

"Long story short. My neighbor @kirillpotapov ( literally 10 mins away from me) saved 2 babies bears Kodi and Harley," he explained on Instagram.

"He helps animals for long time and I want to help him. From this moment I will visit this babies every time Im at home in Russia and help them financially. And I want to ask you guys for help as well. I will not just ask you for money and shit abut I will drop some merch with this lil cutie pies and you will buy it. All money will go to them. Stay brutal."