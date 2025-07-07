"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime." Matt Cameron announces exit from Pearl Jam after 27 years

Matt Cameron is leaving Pearl Jam after 27 years with the band.

The drummer was invited to join Pearl Jam in 1998, following the break-up of fellow Seattle grunge legends Soundgarden, who he had played with since 1986, featuring on every album.



Cameron also played in Temple Of The Dog, the Pearl Jam/Soundgarden supergroup who formed to pay tribute to Chris Cornell's former room-mate Andrew Wood, frontman of Mother Love Bone and Malfunkshun, who died in 1990, aged 24, as a result of a heroin overdose.

The drummer announced his exit from the group in a graceful short statement on social media.



"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," he posted. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.



"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Peace and love."

Pearl Jam's founding members Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament posted their own statement, paying tribute to Cameron, and saying that the drummer would be "deeply missed."



Their statement reads: "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.



"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.



"We love you Matt."

Pearl Jam finished up their world tour in support of their most recent album, Dark Matter, in May.