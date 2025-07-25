Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay share live version of Roxy Music's Out Of The Blue as they announce new AM PM Soho Live album
Roxy Music musicians Phil Mazanera, Andy Mackay and drummer Paul Thompson will release a new live album, AM PM Soho Live, through Expression Records & BFD/The Orchard on September 19.
The album features material from Manzanera and Mackay’s 2020 album, AM PM, as well as notable tracks from Phil Manzanera’s solo catalogue and several Roxy Music tracks too. They have shared a video for their version of Roxy Music's Out Of The Blue, originally from 1974's Country Life album, which featured Eddie Jobson on violin. You can watch the new version below.
Manzanera and Mackay released the instrumental album, AM PM, in 2020, and, eventually performed three sold-out gigs at an intimate screening theatre in London’s Soho in March, 2024.
“Listening back to the tracks from this album, especially in Dolby Atmos, and trying to make sense of what is AM PM Soho Live has made me realise that the original ad that I answered to join Roxy, which said ‘Guitarist wanted for Avant Rock group’ was a thought and a mission statement staring me in the face and has informed quite naturally and organically the whole of the AM PM project," exclaims Manzanera. 4
You cna see the new album tracklisting and artwork below.
AMPM: AMPM Soho Live
1. Ambulante
2. EGM
3. Blue Skies
4. Lady Of The Lake
5. Mat 1
6. Yazz
7. Newanna
8. Music For French Horn and Drainpipe
9. CC
10. Seth
11. Caracas 1960
12. Out Of The Blue
13. No Church In The Wild
14. Love Is The Drug
15. Tara
