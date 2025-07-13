All the essential new metal albums coming out in 2025 – and where to buy them

We’re more than halfway through 2025, and we’re already seen killer albums from Ghost, Sleep Token, Spiritbox, Killswitch Engage, Cradle Of Filth and countless others – and there are still more to come.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…

July 18, 2025

Abigail Williams – A Void Within Existence Pre-Order

Ashes Of Ares – New Messiahs Pre-Order

Blind Equation – A Funeral In Purgatory Pre-Order

Bush – I Beat Loneliness Pre-Order

Five Finger Death Punch – 20 Years Of Five Finger Death Punch – Best Of Volume 1 Pre-Order

Margarita Witch Cult – Strung Out In Hell Pre-Order

Mawiza – ÜL Pre-Order

Paradise Lost – Lost Paradise (reissue) Pre-Order

Ramonda – The Walls Are Crumbling Down Pre-Order

Recorruptor – Sorrow Will Drown Us All Pre-Order

Scardust – Souls Pre-Order

Scars On Broadway – Addicted To The Violence Pre-Order

Slaughter To Prevail – Grizzly Pre-Order

July 25, 2025

Alice Cooper – The Revenge Of Alice Cooper Pre-Order

Bloodletter – Leave The Light Behind Pre-Order

Bruce Dickinson – More Balls To Picasso Pre-Order

Cold Slither – Cold Slither Pre-Order

Deicide – Children Of The Underworld: The Complete Roadrunner Years (box set) Pre-Order

Feuerschwanz – Knightclub Pre-Order

Goblinsmoker – The King's Eternal Throne Pre-Order

Gwar – The Return Of Gor Gor Pre-Order

Hebi Katana – Imperfection Pre-Order

Hemelbestormer – The Radiant Veil Pre-Order

Kontusion – Insatiable Lust For Death Pre-Order

Psycho-Frame – Salvation Laughs In The Face Of A Grieving Mother Pre-Order

The Violent Hour – The Violent Hour EP Pre-Order

August 1, 2025

Accvsed – Dealers Of Doom Pre-Order

The Armed – The Future Is Here And And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed Pre-Order

Dozer – Rewind To Return: Rarities, Singles And B-Sides Pre-Order

Kayo Dot – Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason Pre-Order

Knosis – Genknosis Pre-Order

Korypheus – Gilgamesh Pre-Order

Vlad In Tears – Hide Inside Pre-Order

Babymetal (Image credit: Susumetal)

August 8, 2025

Attack Attack! – Attack Attack! II

Babymetal – Metal Forth Pre-Order

Blackbraid – Blackbraid III Pre-Order

Crypt Sermon – Saturnian Appendices EP Pre-Order

Curbside – A Lifetime To Outgrow Pre-Order

Edge Of Sanity – Crimson II (reissue) Pre-Order

Halestorm – Everest Pre-Order

Liv Sin – Close Your Eyes Pre-Order

Lord Of The Lost – Opvs Noir Vol. 1 Pre-Order

Malthusian – The Summoning Bell Pre-Order

Panopticon – Laurentian Blue/Songs of Hiraeth Pre-Order

Sinsaenum – In Devastation Pre-Order

Thousand Below – Buried In Jade Pre-Order

August 15, 2025

Auri – III: Candles & Beginnings Pre-Order

Baest – Colossal Pre-Order

Chevelle – Bright As Blasphemy Pre-Order

Incite – Savage New Times Pre-Order

Martyr – Dark Believer Pre-Order

Patriarchs In Black – Home Pre-Order

Plaiins – Happy Faces Pre-Order

Unleashed – Fire Upon Your Lands Pre-Order

Deftones (Image credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

August 22, 2025

Arcadea – The Exodus Of Gravity Pre-Order

Bask – The Turning Pre-Order

Blackbriar – A Thousand Little Deaths Pre-Order

Burning Witches – Inquisition Pre-Order

Crowne – Wonderland Pre-Order

Deftones – Private Music Pre-Order

Desaster – Kill All Idols Pre-Order

Dragonsclaw – Moving Target Pre-Order

Feuerschwanz – Knightclub Pre-Order

Hundreds Of Au – Life In Parallel Pre-Order

Innumerable Forms – Pain Effulgence Pre-Order

Iron Savior – Reforged – Machine World Pre-Order

Mob Rules – Rise Of The Ruler Pre-Order

Panzerchrist – Meleficium Part 2 Pre-Order

Reinforcer – Ice And Death Pre-Order

Signs Of The Swarm – To Rid Myself Of Truth Pre-Order

We Came As Romans – All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed Pre-Order

August 29, 2025

Årabrot – Rite Of Dionysus Pre-Order

Asymmetric Universe – A Memory And What Came After Pre-Order

Helloween – Giants And Monsters Pre-Order

Ihlo – Legacy Pre-Order

Kingdom Of Giants – Burning Chrome EP

Manegarm – Edsvuren Pre-Order

Pinkshift – Earthkeeper Pre-Order

Sowulo – Niht Pre-Order

Vicious Rumors – The Devil's Asylum Pre-Order

Wucan – Axioms Pre-Order

September 5, 2025

Before The Dawn – Cold Flare Eternal Pre-Order

blessthefall – Gallows Pre-Order

Eleine – We Stand United EP Pre-Order

Green Carnation – A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia Pre-Order

Modern Life Is War – Life On The Moon Pre-Order

Nailed To Obscurity – Generation Of The Void Pre-Order

Pestilential Shadows – Wretch

Primal Fear – Domination Pre-Order

Still In Love – Recovery Language Pre-Order

Swollen Teeth – Ask Nothing Pre-Order

Lorna Shore (Image credit: Press)

September 12, 2025

Barrens – Corpse Lights Pre-Order

Between The Buried And Me – The Blue Nowhere Pre-Order

Der Weg Einer Freiheit – Innern Pre-Order

Lorna Shore – I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me Pre-Order

Mötley Crüe – From The Beginning Pre-Order

Nevertel – Start Again Pre-Order

The Rasmus – Weirdo Pre-Order

Sweet Savage – Bang Pre-Order

Year Of The Goat – Trivia Goddess Pre-Order

September 19, 2025

Dusted Angel – This Side Of The Dirt Pre-Order

Igorrr – Amen Pre-Order



Novembers Doom – Major Arcana Pre-Order

Paradise Lost – Ascension Pre-Order

September 26, 2025

Amorphis – Borderland Pre-Order

Cosmic Reaper – Bleed The Wicked, Drown The Damned Pre-Order

Fauna – Ochre & Ash Pre-Order

Mors Principium Est – Darkness Invisible Pre-Order

Rage – A New World Rising Pre-Order

Revocation – New Gods, New Masters Pre-Order

Scorpions – From The First Sting Pre-Order

Terra Atlantica – Oceans Pre-Order

The Vintage Caravan – Portals Pre-Order

Vintersorg – Vattenkrafternas Spel Pre-Order

(Image credit: Olivia Crumm/Press)

October 3, 2025



Agriculture – The Spiritual Sound Pre-Order

Bloodred Hourglass – We Should Be Buried Like This Pre-Order

Dirkschneider And The Old Gang – Babylon Pre-Order

Orbit Culture – Death Above Life Pre-Order

Solence – Angels Calling Pre-Order

Oct 10, 2025



Incubus – Something in the Water

John 5 – Ghost

Linx – Annihilation Pre-Order

Sanguisugabogg – Hideous Aftermath Pre-Order



October 17, 2025

Dayseeker – Creature In The Black Night Pre-Order

Mammoth – The End Pre-Order

Our Oceans – Right Here, Right Now Pre-Order

Psychonaut – World Maker Pre-Order

November 7, 2025

Drain – ...Is Your Friend Pre-Order

November 14, 2025

(Image credit: Carissa Dugoni/Press)

Of Mice & Men – Another Miracle Pre-Order

November 21, 2025

Danko Jones – Leo Rising Pre-Order