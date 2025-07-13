All the essential new metal albums coming out in 2025 – and where to buy them
From Deftones and Halestorm to Babymetal and Slaughter To Prevail, these are the essential metal albums coming out this year
We’re more than halfway through 2025, and we’re already seen killer albums from Ghost, Sleep Token, Spiritbox, Killswitch Engage, Cradle Of Filth and countless others – and there are still more to come.
To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of all the big metal albums still to be released in 2022. And check back regularly, because we’ll be updating it whenever we hear of anything new…
July 18, 2025
Abigail Williams – A Void Within Existence Pre-Order
Ashes Of Ares – New Messiahs Pre-Order
Blind Equation – A Funeral In Purgatory Pre-Order
Bush – I Beat Loneliness Pre-Order
Five Finger Death Punch – 20 Years Of Five Finger Death Punch – Best Of Volume 1 Pre-Order
Margarita Witch Cult – Strung Out In Hell Pre-Order
Mawiza – ÜL Pre-Order
Paradise Lost – Lost Paradise (reissue) Pre-Order
Ramonda – The Walls Are Crumbling Down Pre-Order
Recorruptor – Sorrow Will Drown Us All Pre-Order
Scardust – Souls Pre-Order
Scars On Broadway – Addicted To The Violence Pre-Order
Slaughter To Prevail – Grizzly Pre-Order
July 25, 2025
Alice Cooper – The Revenge Of Alice Cooper Pre-Order
Bloodletter – Leave The Light Behind Pre-Order
Bruce Dickinson – More Balls To Picasso Pre-Order
Cold Slither – Cold Slither Pre-Order
Deicide – Children Of The Underworld: The Complete Roadrunner Years (box set) Pre-Order
Feuerschwanz – Knightclub Pre-Order
Goblinsmoker – The King's Eternal Throne Pre-Order
Gwar – The Return Of Gor Gor Pre-Order
Hebi Katana – Imperfection Pre-Order
Hemelbestormer – The Radiant Veil Pre-Order
Kontusion – Insatiable Lust For Death Pre-Order
Psycho-Frame – Salvation Laughs In The Face Of A Grieving Mother Pre-Order
The Violent Hour – The Violent Hour EP Pre-Order
August 1, 2025
Accvsed – Dealers Of Doom Pre-Order
The Armed – The Future Is Here And And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed Pre-Order
Dozer – Rewind To Return: Rarities, Singles And B-Sides Pre-Order
Kayo Dot – Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason Pre-Order
Knosis – Genknosis Pre-Order
Korypheus – Gilgamesh Pre-Order
Vlad In Tears – Hide Inside Pre-Order
August 8, 2025
Attack Attack! – Attack Attack! II
Babymetal – Metal Forth Pre-Order
Blackbraid – Blackbraid III Pre-Order
Crypt Sermon – Saturnian Appendices EP Pre-Order
Curbside – A Lifetime To Outgrow Pre-Order
Edge Of Sanity – Crimson II (reissue) Pre-Order
Halestorm – Everest Pre-Order
Liv Sin – Close Your Eyes Pre-Order
Lord Of The Lost – Opvs Noir Vol. 1 Pre-Order
Malthusian – The Summoning Bell Pre-Order
Panopticon – Laurentian Blue/Songs of Hiraeth Pre-Order
Sinsaenum – In Devastation Pre-Order
Thousand Below – Buried In Jade Pre-Order
August 15, 2025
Auri – III: Candles & Beginnings Pre-Order
Baest – Colossal Pre-Order
Chevelle – Bright As Blasphemy Pre-Order
Incite – Savage New Times Pre-Order
Martyr – Dark Believer Pre-Order
Patriarchs In Black – Home Pre-Order
Plaiins – Happy Faces Pre-Order
Unleashed – Fire Upon Your Lands Pre-Order
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
August 22, 2025
Arcadea – The Exodus Of Gravity Pre-Order
Bask – The Turning Pre-Order
Blackbriar – A Thousand Little Deaths Pre-Order
Burning Witches – Inquisition Pre-Order
Crowne – Wonderland Pre-Order
Deftones – Private Music Pre-Order
Desaster – Kill All Idols Pre-Order
Dragonsclaw – Moving Target Pre-Order
Feuerschwanz – Knightclub Pre-Order
Hundreds Of Au – Life In Parallel Pre-Order
Innumerable Forms – Pain Effulgence Pre-Order
Iron Savior – Reforged – Machine World Pre-Order
Mob Rules – Rise Of The Ruler Pre-Order
Panzerchrist – Meleficium Part 2 Pre-Order
Reinforcer – Ice And Death Pre-Order
Signs Of The Swarm – To Rid Myself Of Truth Pre-Order
We Came As Romans – All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed Pre-Order
August 29, 2025
Årabrot – Rite Of Dionysus Pre-Order
Asymmetric Universe – A Memory And What Came After Pre-Order
Helloween – Giants And Monsters Pre-Order
Ihlo – Legacy Pre-Order
Kingdom Of Giants – Burning Chrome EP
Manegarm – Edsvuren Pre-Order
Pinkshift – Earthkeeper Pre-Order
Sowulo – Niht Pre-Order
Vicious Rumors – The Devil's Asylum Pre-Order
Wucan – Axioms Pre-Order
September 5, 2025
Before The Dawn – Cold Flare Eternal Pre-Order
blessthefall – Gallows Pre-Order
Eleine – We Stand United EP Pre-Order
Green Carnation – A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia Pre-Order
Modern Life Is War – Life On The Moon Pre-Order
Nailed To Obscurity – Generation Of The Void Pre-Order
Pestilential Shadows – Wretch
Primal Fear – Domination Pre-Order
Still In Love – Recovery Language Pre-Order
Swollen Teeth – Ask Nothing Pre-Order
September 12, 2025
Barrens – Corpse Lights Pre-Order
Between The Buried And Me – The Blue Nowhere Pre-Order
Der Weg Einer Freiheit – Innern Pre-Order
Lorna Shore – I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me Pre-Order
Mötley Crüe – From The Beginning Pre-Order
Nevertel – Start Again Pre-Order
The Rasmus – Weirdo Pre-Order
Sweet Savage – Bang Pre-Order
Year Of The Goat – Trivia Goddess Pre-Order
September 19, 2025
Dusted Angel – This Side Of The Dirt Pre-Order
Igorrr – Amen Pre-Order
Novembers Doom – Major Arcana Pre-Order
Paradise Lost – Ascension Pre-Order
September 26, 2025
Amorphis – Borderland Pre-Order
Cosmic Reaper – Bleed The Wicked, Drown The Damned Pre-Order
Fauna – Ochre & Ash Pre-Order
Mors Principium Est – Darkness Invisible Pre-Order
Rage – A New World Rising Pre-Order
Revocation – New Gods, New Masters Pre-Order
Scorpions – From The First Sting Pre-Order
Terra Atlantica – Oceans Pre-Order
The Vintage Caravan – Portals Pre-Order
Vintersorg – Vattenkrafternas Spel Pre-Order
October 3, 2025
Agriculture – The Spiritual Sound Pre-Order
Bloodred Hourglass – We Should Be Buried Like This Pre-Order
Dirkschneider And The Old Gang – Babylon Pre-Order
Orbit Culture – Death Above Life Pre-Order
Solence – Angels Calling Pre-Order
Oct 10, 2025
Incubus – Something in the Water
John 5 – Ghost
Linx – Annihilation Pre-Order
Sanguisugabogg – Hideous Aftermath Pre-Order
October 17, 2025
Dayseeker – Creature In The Black Night Pre-Order
Mammoth – The End Pre-Order
Our Oceans – Right Here, Right Now Pre-Order
Psychonaut – World Maker Pre-Order
November 7, 2025
Drain – ...Is Your Friend Pre-Order
November 14, 2025
Of Mice & Men – Another Miracle Pre-Order
November 21, 2025
Danko Jones – Leo Rising Pre-Order
Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.