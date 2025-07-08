Who needs Prime Day when Marshall's epic summer sale has up big savings on portable speakers, AirPod rivals and more?

Legendary rock amp brand Marshall has launched Loud For Less - a rival Prime Day sale on some of its most sought-after Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and headphones in both the US and UK.

In the US, prices start from $69.99, with the Major IV headphone down from their regular price of $139.99. We praised these on-ears for their brilliant battery and bass delivery, saying their performance was "well above their price point."

In the UK, prices on the Marshall website kick-off at £79, with the Willen II Speaker down to £79 (was £99). I think this is a great Prime Day music deal for anyone shopping for a simple Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack days at the beach or park this summer.

Below you'll find more excellent bargains from Marshall's Loud For Less sale that you can pick up right now.

Save £50 Marshall Motif II A.N.C. Black Earbuds: was £179.99 now £129.99 at View at Marshall Call me biased, but I think Marshall’s Motif II earbuds look far cooler than AirPods. They perform great too, with customisable sound that can be fine-tuned (via the Marshall app) to the music you’re listening to. This side of Prime Day you can buy the Motif II A.N.C. Black Earbuds for £129.99 – that’s a good price for a pair of top-rated wireless earbuds.

There are plenty of other bargains in the Marshall Loud For Less sale on both sides of the Atlantic, and I’ve combed through all the latest deals to find the best alternative Prime Day picks.

Do you have annoying neighbours who always blast naff music in their garden? Me too. Drown them out with the Acton III, a ‘pair and play’ Bluetooth speaker built to pump out room (or garden)-filling sound. Right now the Acton III is down to $199.99 from £299.99 at Marshall, with free shipping within five days. Meanwhile, in the UK, the same speaker is down from £259.99 to £199.99.

Want a portable speaker that excels at bass? Opt for the Kilburn II, with 360-degree sound, manual buttons for tweaking the bass, treble and volume (you can tinker in the app too), and 20+ hours of playback per charge. The Kilburn II Speaker is down to £149 from £239.99 – that’s the cheapest I’ve seen it sell for in months.

While the Kilburn II isn't on sale in the US, the equally portable Willen II certainly is - down from $129.99 down to $99.99 in both its Black & Brass and Cream colour variations.

Looking for new headphones instead? The Marshall Monitor III ANC have dropped in price from $379.99 down to $349.99, while they're also discounted in the UK, down from £299.99 down to £249.99.

In our five-star Marshall Monitor III ANC review, we concluded that they were "the most impressive Marshall headphones yet."