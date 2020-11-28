Cyber Monday vinyl deals 2020: Live updates on this year's best Cyber Monday vinyl bargains

The 2020 Cyber Monday vinyl deals are here – and we're scouring the web for the most unmissable vinyl offers, including the best wax in rock, metal, prog, punk and beyond. Not convinced? Just check out this amazing saving on Soundgarden’s Live From The Artist’s Den over on EMP, which has had its price slashed from £159.99 to £94.99.

Of course, if you’re planning on grabbing a Cyber Monday vinyl deal, you’re going to need something to spin them on, so make a cuppa, take a seat and take a trip through Louder’s guides to the best turntables, the best budget turntables and all the Cyber Monday record player deals you could possibly need.

And if you’re on the lookout for something other than Cyber Monday vinyl records, check out our guides to the best headphones for vinyl, cool vinyl record storage solutions or, if you're looking for a little inspiration, dive into our 15 best classic rock albums to own on vinyl. We’re sure we’ll be able to help you get something suitable LOUD to listen to this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday vinyl sales live right now (UK)

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: The best deals

UK deals

Tom Petty - Wildflowers & All The Rest: £157 , now £135.99

This expanded version of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers album features all 25 songs from the original sessions – the 15 tracks from Wildflowers along with a further 10 songs. A great package for Petty fans and at this price on Amazon it's not to be missed. Save £21 today.View Deal

Soundgarden Live From The Artist's Den: £159.99 , now £94.99

This live set was recorded at Soundgarden’s show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2013 in support of their King Animal album. This deluxe edition contains 4LP, 2CD and a Blu-ray and the price has been slashed by £65 at EMP!View Deal

US deals

The Beatles - 7" Singles Collection: $229.98 , now $192.85

There’s a brilliant saving on this superb Beatles box set over at Walmart. The Singles Collection gathers 46 tracks which have been pressed across 23, 180g seven-inch vinyl, with the package also including a 40-page booklet. Save $37.13.View Deal

Rolling Stones - Goats Head Soup: $124.98 , now $97.53

This 4LP Super Deluxe Box Set of the Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup has been reduced in price by 22% at Amazon and is filled with some wonderful ingredients, including rare tracks, live cuts, alternative mixes and, of course, Scarlet which features Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.View Deal

Van Halen - 1984: Was $62.17, now $42.58, save $33.39

This remaster of Van Halen’s brilliant 1984 album was cut from the quarter-inch master tapes. It’s presented on heavyweight 180g vinyl and contains bona fide classics such as Jump, Panama and Hot For Teacher. Just under $20 has been lopped off the price at Walmart.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Rock

UK deals

Guns N’ Roses - Greatest Hits (gold, red & white vinyl): Was £32.99, now £29.99, save £3

This limited edition 2LP release on gold vinyl with red and white splatter has been selling out since it first launched earlier this year. Zavvi have knocked £3 off the RRP - and we’d recommend grabbing it while you can as it won’t hang around for long.View Deal

Bon Jovi - Bon Jovi 2020: Was £32.99, now £26.99, save £6

What’s better than the release of a new Bon Jovi album? A Bon Jovi album on gold vinyl with £6 off the RRP over a Zavvi, that’s what. The record will launch on December 4 but you can pre-order this right now.View Deal

Bruce Springsteen Letter To You: £30.99 , now £27.99, save £3

Bruce Springsteen reunites with The E Street Band after branching off with his last album Western Stars. Letter To You is a fantastic record, from reflective One Minute You’re Here through to the rollicking sounds of Burnin’ Train.View Deal

The Who - Live At Hyde Park: £39.99, now £28.99, save £11

The Who’s headline set from London’s Hyde Park in 2015 is celebrated with this red, white and blue vinyl pressing. Packed with some of the band’s best-loved songs, Zavvi have lopped a 11 notes off the price.View Deal

The Jimi Hendrix Experience Box Set: £114.99, now £99.99

The 'purple box' was originally released on CD back in 2000, but this is the first time a vinyl edition has been released. The 8LP set features previously unreleased concert and studio recordings from between 1966-1970 and Zavvi have knocked a tasty £15 off the RRP.View Deal

Status Quo - 12 Gold Bars: Was £21.99, now £9.99, save £12

All hail the mighty Quo! This is a cracker of a compilation album – and for less than a tenner at EMP, you’re in for a treat. 12 Gold Bars is choc full of classics like Rockin’ All Over The World, Down Down and Whatever You Want.View Deal

Tom Petty - Wildflowers & All The Rest: £199.99 , now £135.99

This expanded version of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers album features all 25 songs from the original sessions – the 15 tracks from Wildflowers along with a further 10 songs. A great package for Petty fans and at this price on Amazon it's not to be missed. Save £63 today.View Deal

Eagles: Live From The Forum MMXVIII: was £61.99, now £43.39

A whopping 26-song performance recorded at The Forum in September 2018 featuring first Eagles' recordings with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Comes with an eight-page book.View Deal

Prince: Sign O' The Times: was £221.84, now £199.99

This super deluxe version of Prince's 1987 album has been remastered for the very first time and includes 63 previously unreleased tracks, and a previously unreleased 2+ hour video concert performance from Prince's vault.View Deal

Prince: Sign O' The Times: was £60.23, now £49.99

The deluxe – but not quite as deluxe as the version above – reissue of Prince's 1987 album. View Deal

US deals

ZZ Top - Goin' 50: Was $99.98, now $66.08, save $33.90

This celebration marking ZZ Top’s 50th anniversary is spread over 5LP and features a total of 50 tracks, including the classics Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Legs. This is a great saving over at Walmart.View Deal

Queen - Greatest Hits: Was $72.57 , now $57.96, save $14.61

All of Queen’s best-loved tracks collected in one awesome compilation. At Louder, we had this on cassette back in the day and while we tend to favour full albums rather than best-of, this is well worth your money - especially with this Walmart discount.View Deal

Bon Jovi Slippery When Wet: $43.16 , now $26.76, save $16.40

Slippery When Wet was the album that catapulted Bon Jovi into the big time back in 1986 thanks to songs like You Give Love A Bad Name, Livin’ On A Prayer and Wanted Dead Or Alive. This edition has been pressed on 180g vinyl and has $16.40 off at Walmart.View Deal

Van Halen - 1984: Was $62.17, now $42.58, save $33.39

This remaster of Van Halen’s brilliant 1984 album was cut from the quarter-inch master tapes. It’s presented on heavyweight 180g vinyl and contains bona fide classics such as Jump, Panama and Hot For Teacher. Just under $20 has been lopped off the price at Walmart.View Deal

Kiss - Unmasked: Was $199.27, now $113.87, save $85.40

Walmart have reduced the price of Kiss’ 1980 album Unmasked by $85.40. This version has been pressed on 180g vinyl and presented in high definition 192kHz/24-bit audio.View Deal

Def Leppard - Hysteria: Was $36.99, now $29.45, save $7.54

Another great saving over at Walmart: Def Leppard's stellar Hysteria - the record which thrust the Sheffield heroes into the global spotlight. The 1987 album spawned seven hit singles including Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me and Armageddon It.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Metal

UK deals

Metallica - S&M2: Was £89.99, now £74.99, save £15

There’s a nice saving of £15 on the 4LP edition of Metallica’s all-conquering S&M2 live album at Zavvi right now. An absolute audio treat for fans of the thrash icons.View Deal

Metallica - Garage Inc: Was £35.99, now £25.99, save £10

Zavvi have knocked a tenner off the price of this 3LP, 180g vinyl pressing of Metallica’s Garage Inc. It features covers from some of the band’s favourite artists including Thin Lizzy and Misfits.View Deal

Megadeth Warheads On Foreheads: £75.99 , £54.99, save £21

Megadeth’s Warheads On Foreheads was released in 2019 to celebrate the band’s 35-year career and is packed with fan favourites. This 4-disc package currently has 27% off the RRP at EMP.View Deal

Slipknot .5: The Gray Chapter: Was £27.99, now £20.99, save £7

It’s hard to believe, but Slipknot's .5 The Gray Chapter has just marked its 6th anniversary – and we're celebrating as there’s currently 25% off the RRP over at EMP, with this edition pressed on 2LP.View Deal

Linkin Park: Hybrid Theory: was £54.99, now £38.49, save £16.50

Undeniably one of the most important records of the nu metal era, Linkin Park's debut Hybrid Theory has been given a 20th anniversary makeover – but don't worry, it's just as angsty as it ever was.View Deal

Bring Me The Horizon Box Set: £39.79 , £33.82, save £5.97

This Bring Me The Horizon box-set includes one EP and 3 studio albums all on 12” vinyl, as well as collectable art prints of the album's front covers and one of the box-set cover, designed by Oli Sykes.View Deal

Helloween: Starlight: was £109.99, now £87.99, save £22

All the classic Helloween records (Helloween, Walls Of Jericho, Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt.1, Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt.2, The best, The Rest, The Rare, plus Judas maxi single) on multi-coloured vinyl and in one place, the set also comes with a Pumpkin slipmat and a two sided 90cm x 60cm band poster.View Deal

Venom: In Nomine Satanas box set: £95.59 , £75, save £20.59

Venom's first two albums (Welcome to Hell, Black Metal) are collected together here with At War With Satan and Posessed for the first time in celebration of the band's 40th anniversary – along with a whole host of bonus material. View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Prog

UK deals

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon: £ 18 , £15.99, save £2.01

One of the world’s most famous albums has had a couple of quid knocked off the RRP over at Amazon – and if you don’t already have it, this is essential. It’s a classic for a reason thanks to tracks like Time, Money and Us And Them.View Deal

David Sylvian - Gone To Earth: Was £39.99, now £24.99, save £15

David Sylvian’s Gone To Earth is, we think, his finest ever solo album. The former Japan frontman brought in artists including King Crimson’s Robert Fripp for the record, which is perfect late night listening. Zavvi have reduced the price on this remastered version which also features remixes.View Deal

US deals

Pink Floyd - Animals: Was $29.99, now $22.16, save $7.83

Animals was Pink Floyd’s 10th studio album and features Storm Thorgerson’s striking cover art showing an inflatable pig flying above London’s Battersea Power Station. The music is just as good thanks to tracks including Pigs (Three Different Ones) and the epic Dogs and at Walmart right now, you can save more than $7.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Grunge

UK deals

Soundgarden - Live From The Artist's Den: £159.99, now £94.99, save £65

This live set was recorded at Soundgarden’s show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2013 in support of their King Animal album. This deluxe edition contains 4LP, 2CD and a Blu-ray and the price has been slashed by £65 at EMP!View Deal

Soundgarden Badmotorfinger: £20.99 , now £12.99, save £8

Rough Trade have cut the price of this 1991 Soundgarden classic. Top to bottom, Badmotorfinger is crammed full of gems including Jesus Christ Pose, Outshined and Rusty Cage. View Deal

US deals

Nirvana - Nirvana: Was $22.97, now $17.99, save $4.98

There’s a slight saving on this ‘best-of’ Nirvana compilation at Walmart. It's been pressed on 180g vinyl and contains a total of 14 tracks, including Smells Like Teen Spirit, In Bloom, Heart-Shaped Box and Lithium.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Pop-punk/emo

UK deals

Green Day: Dookie: Was £20.60, now £16.41, save £4.19

Dookie remains a much-loved favourite for Green Day fans - and it’s hard to believe it’s now 26 years old! Where does the time go? Anyway, here’s a neat deal on Amazon - get this classic added to your collection.View Deal

Blink-182 - Enema Of The State: £23.99 , now £12.99, save £11

Save over a tenner at Rough Trade on this 180g vinyl pressing of the album that gave us What’s My Age Again?, All The Small Things and Going Away To College. Enema Of The State was also Blink’s first album with Travis Barker on drums and it helped propel the pop-punks to superstardom.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Alternative

UK deals

The Glove - Blue Sunshine: Was £29.99, now £10.99, save £19

Attention fans of The Cure and Siouxsie & the Banshee - Zavvi have chopped £19 off the RRP of The Glove’s brilliant Blue Sunshine album. To have this unique collaboration on vinyl is a real treat.View Deal

Cocteau Twins - Four Calendar Cafe: Was £20.99 | now £12.99, save £8

Cocteau Twins released this, their 7th studio album three years after the spellbinding Heaven Or Las Vegas. It’s perhaps not as well known, but Four Calendar Cafe is a beautiful record thanks to tracks including Evangeline, Squeeze-Wax and Bluebeard - and you can grab the wax from Rough Trade right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday vinyl deals: The Beatles

US deals

The Beatles 7" Collection: $229.98 , now $192.85, save $37.13

There’s a brilliant saving on this superb Beatles box set over at Walmart. The Singles Collection gathers 46 tracks which have been pressed across 23, 180g seven-inch vinyl, with the package also including a 40-page booklet.View Deal

John Lennon - Gimme Some Truth: Was $109.98, now $86.99, save $22.99

This particular version is the 4LP edition, with Amazon knocking the John Lennon collection to less than $100. There are 36 tracks on the compilation, each remixed from the original master tapes. It also comes with a booklet, poster, postcards and bumper sticker.View Deal

Cyber Monday: when does it start?

This year’s Cyber Monday officially takes place on November 30, although the deals are already here. So whether you’re after Apple AirPods, headphones, bluetooth speakers and everything in-between, you’re bound to find something for you… and it’s also a great time to pick up some early Christmas presents along the way.

Cyber Monday vinyl deals 2020: What to expect

In 2019, we saw massive savings on vinyl box set, picture discs, 2LP sets, live albums and more, so we fully expect to see similar Cyber Monday vinyl deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday itself.

With more of a focus on online sales this year due to the pandemic coupled with a raft of new releases like Metallica's incredible S&M2, Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man, Pink Floyd's remaster of Delicate Sound Of Thunder and, of course, AC/DC's comeback album Power Up – which is already available to pre-order on red vinyl – we're expecting to see some incredible deals. We're also really hoping to see Guns N' Roses' enormous Appetite For Destruction Locked N' Loaded box set come down in price. It was reduced last year, so hopes are high for 2020. Fingers crossed!

Keep your eyes here on Louder, and we'll point you in the direction of the very best Cyber Monday vinyl records across the internet.

How to spot killer Cyber Monday vinyl deals

With so much going on when it comes to Cyber Monday vinyl record deals, what should you be looking for? We'd suggest first checking out the RRP of the vinyl package you're looking for. That way, you'll be able to see at a glance how much of a deal you're actually getting. Some vinyl releases will be cut by a handful of pounds or dollars, while others – we're looking at you, box sets – could be reduced in price dramatically.

We'll do our bit by highlighting the best online Cyber Monday vinyl deals to help steer you in the right direction.

Cyber Monday vinyl deals 2020: Where to find them

So your looking for a some shiny new wax, but aside from keeping your eyes glued to Louder, there are various online retailers who will be offering discounts on everything from deluxe box sets to single LPs. We recommend Amazon, Townsend Music, Rough Trade, EMP and Base.com if you’re in the UK for Cyber Monday vinyl deals. And if you’re based in the US, then Walmart and Best Buy regularly carry records and are well worth keeping an eye on.

Cyber Monday vinyl deals 2020: How to prepare

With so many Cyber Monday vinyl deals set to land, it’s best to be prepared. We suggest making a list of your vinyl wants and keeping it handy, as keeping up with the whirlwind of bargains could turn out to be the sonic equivalent of spinning plates as you navigate the sites! Here at Louder, we’ll be keeping this page updated regularly with all the biggest and best Cyber Monday vinyl sales along with some tasty vinyl that we think is worth grabbing.

If your looking for inspiration, we got a load of guides on the best albums by artists including AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, the Beatles, Genesis, Yes and a whole lot more across Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

And if you’re on the hunt for something that’s not vinyl related, it’s worth checking out our guides to the Loudest bluetooth speakers, the best budget wireless headphones, the best phones for music and best budget noise cancelling headphones if you're looking at nabbing a bargain on Cyber Monday.

