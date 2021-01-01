Rock and metal musicians who have died in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers, among them musicians, producers, writers and more, who have sadly left us in 2021.

Thank you for the music.

Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020

Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced on January 4. Although no cause of death was specified, the Finnish singer and guitarist had reportedly been suffering from what were described as “long term health issues”.

Laiho founded Children Of Bodom in 1993, and led them until they split up at the end of 2019. In 2020, he formed a new band, Bodom After Midnight.

Gerry Marsden (Gerry And The Pacemakers), 24 September 1942 – 3 January 2021

Gerry Marsden, singer and guitarist with early 60s Merseybeat stars Gerry And The Pacemakers, died at the age of 78 after a short illness. Contemporaries of The Beatles, The Pacemakers became the first band to reach the top of the UK singles chart with their first three releases: How Do You Do It?, I Like It and the evergreen You'll Never Walk Alone.