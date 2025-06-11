Musicians across the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Beach Boys' legend Brian Wilson, who has died at the age of 82.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," said his family in a statement. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.

"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

Elton John: Brian Wilson was always so kind to me from the day I met him. He sang Someone Saved My Life Tonight at a tribute concert in 2003, and it was an extraordinary moment for me. I played on his solo records, he sang on my album, The Union, and even performed for my AIDS Foundation.

"I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever; he was a musical genius and revolutionary. He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant."

Mick Fleetwood: "Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch, and greatly saddened by this major worldly loss. My thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Gene Simmons: "Sadly, Brian Wilson has passed away. Songwriter, visionary. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful melodies that spanned decades. I’m going to spend the day listening to the Beach Boys and reminiscing."

Paul Stanley: "'Genius' is a term used too often and too loosely, 'tortured genius' even more so. Brian's astonishing output of musical brilliance will bring joy while it influences generations to come. Thank you Brian, and Rest In Peace."

Carole King: "Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under “Aaaah!” in Good Vibrations and mine under I’m Into Something Good. We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn’t matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music."

Ronnie Wood: "Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning."

Dave Davies: "Devastated to hear of Brian Wilson‘s passing. He had such a profound effect on me. The Kinks played the Hollywood Bowl with The Beach Boys on our first us tour... Years later Brian and I used to run into each other at the movies with our daughters and we’d catch up. I’m devastated. I loved his singing. He was an innovator and his writing prowess was remarkable. I loved him."

Randy Bachman: "I’ve know the Beach boys since the mid 60’s and have done lots of shows with them. They were the American answer to the Beatles. They wowed everyone with the songs, structures, vocals harmonies. The sunshine sound.

"I remember when Brian decided to not go on the road anymore but continued to write incredible music. They were like family. When Carl passed it was like losing a brother and it feels the same today. They are still going today with their incredible legacy with Bruce Johnston and Mike Love.

"We lost one of the greatest composers and messengers who took jazz harmony, put it to a Chuck Berry beat and made a new genre of music. Some of the best singles in the world. Dennis, Carl and Brian are all together now. Other worlds to sing in."

Cameron Crowe: "Those transcendent words and happy/sad melodies will be there for all time, waiting for each new generation. Mighty love and thanks always to the great Brian Wilson."

Keith Richards: Rest in Peace, Brian Wilson!

John Corabi: "The genius has left the building. R.I.P. to Brian Wilson, the genius behind The Beach Boys masterpiece Pet Sounds. We’re losing our heroes. Rest and ease your mind Brian!"

Dianne Warren: "What a sad day and sad week for music. Thank you for the songs that will live forever. Write In Power Brian Wilson and sing with the angels in beautiful harmony forever."

Christopher Cross: "It’s hard to express what Brian Wilson meant to me as a songwriter. Such a huge part of who I am today as an artist.

"I was so fortunate to get to know Brian and call him a friend; a dream come true for me. He was a genuine hero.

"I remember taking Brian to dinner one night and picking up the check. He asked why I was paying for dinner and I said, 'I just want to say thank you for all you’ve done for me.' Brian in his innocence asked, 'What did I do?' I replied, 'You taught me everything I know.'

"Brian struggled a lot with illness over the years, but managed to give us so much. I’m glad you’re at peace, my friend."

David Paich: "His falsetto voice and iconic vocal blend were the sound of our generation. One of the Greatest Songwriters of our time. God Only Knows“ is a classic that has influenced us all! Surfing, cars and chicks! Thanks for the music, Brian!"

Jeff Bridges: "Brian Wilson has taken off. He was a miraculous gift to all of us. His music, his spirit, his vibrations reached us and inspired us in his wonderful unique way. I’ll certainly miss you, Brian. I love you. Thank you for blessing us with your presence. Thank you for teaching us about Love & Mercy. My heart goes out to Brian's family and dear friends."

Jimmy Buffet: "He was a hero – still is. When I was approached to write with Brian Wilson – 'Are you kidding? Of course I’d do it!' It’s no secret to anyone that Brian Wilson writes hooks like you cannot believe. I am a big, big Beach Boys fan. Big. RIP to one of music's true icons, the great Brian Wilson."

Robyn Hitchcock: "RIP Brian Wilson, composer and sonic architect of The Beach Boys. When your mind wants to take wing, listen to Good Vibrations and Surf’s Up. Brian was an inspiration to us all, much beloved especially by my bandmate Morris Windsor. The Beach Boys layered vocals were a big influence on the Soft Boys’ harmonies - though ours were far more basic. The world is losing geniuses faster than it can grow them. Love and a little drop of mercy to us all, in honour of a great man."

Al Di Meola: "Tonight, I’m putting on Surf’s Up in honour of Brian Wilson. May he rest in peace.

"This is not your typical Beach Boys song. It’s haunting, introspective, harmonically rich – a spiritual meditation more than a pop track. A masterpiece that shows Brian at his most vulnerable and visionary.

"Brian Wilson was more than a songwriter – he was an architect of modern American pop music. He reshaped what was possible with harmony, production, and emotional depth.

"Surf’s Up, with its soaring complexity and aching beauty, is proof of that genius. Also love Good Vibrations, Wouldn’t It Be Nice. Thank you, Brian, for the beauty, the innovation, and the soul you poured into every note!"

Lucian Grange, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group: "Brian Wilson was one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the history of recorded music. Not only did his songs capture the spirit of youth, joy and longing in ways that still inspire millions of fans around the world, his innovative work in the studio transformed the way musicians record even to this day. Brian made an indelible mark, and our thoughts are with his family in this time of loss."

Sean Ono Lennon: "Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one-of-a-kind genius from another world."

Eels: "God bless this beautiful weirdo. Made weird and beautiful by a combination of good and bad things, like all beautiful freaks. Love and mercy indeed."

Tim Burgess: "It was beautiful to see that Brian Wilson was given the perfect closing chapter to his story. He was able to do a well-deserved victory lap and he could see first-hand how much his music was loved."

America: Very sad to hear that our dear friend, inspiration and mentor for decades has passed away. Rest In Peace Brian Wilson... with love, Dewey & Gerry."

John Cale: "To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding pop into startling sophistication. He will be missed mightily."