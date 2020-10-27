Ex-Children Of Bodom duo form Bodom After Midnight to cover Children Of Bodom

Right, sit up straight and pay attention please, as this may get a little confusing…

So, basically ex-Children Of Bodom duo Alexi Laiho and Daniel Freyberg have formed a new band, Bodom After Midnight, and made their live debut playing a full set of Children Of Bodom songs.

Children Of Bodom trio Henri 'Henkka T. Blacksmith' Seppälä (bass), Janne Wirman (keyboards) and Jaska Raatikainen (drums) quit the Finnish band simultaneously in late 2019, but retained the legal right to the COB name, which in practise meant that frontman and main songwriter Laiho could not use the Children Of Bodom name without express authorisation, as he’d already sold his share in the band. Hence, the new group, Midnight After Bodom.

Still with us? Good, good.

Anyways, Midnight After Bodom played their first live show in their native Finland at the weekend, performing 17 Children Of Bodom covers, largely drawn from the Hatebreeder, Follow The Reaper and Hate Crew Deathroll albums.

The band are looking to release their debut album in 2021. Rumours that the planned album title is Bodom’s Children were made up by us just now, just to be childish (of Bodom).

Bodom After Midnight set list:



1. Needled 24/7

2. Silent Night, Bodom Night

3. Bodom After Midnight

4. Sixpounder

5. Platitudes and Barren Words

6. Living Dead Beat

7. Knuckleduster

8. Angels Don't Kill

9. Hate Me!

10. Deadnight Warrior

11. Hatebreeder

12. Everytime I Die

13. Warheart

14. Downfall

15. Hate Crew Deathroll

16. Are You Dead Yet?

17. In Your Face