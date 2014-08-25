Ex-Trouble stars form The Skull

Former Trouble and Pentagram members have joined forces in a new project called The Skull.

Singer Eric Wagner, drummer Jeff Olson and bass player Ron Holzner were members of doom metal outfit Trouble. They are joined in The Skull by one-time Pentagram guitarist Matt Goldsborough, with Sacred Dawn’s Lothar Keller also on guitar.

The Skull will release debut album For Those Which Are Asleep on November 4 via Tee Pee Records.

It’s the first full-length album to feature Wagner, Holzner and Olson since the 1995 release of Trouble’s critically acclaimed LP Plastic Green Head.

For Those Which Are Asleep tracklist