Earlier this month, the world of rock and metal descended on Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. And now, musicians across the globe are paying tribute once more, following the shock news that Osbourne, with the dust barely settled on his triumphant homecoming, has passed away at the age of 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read the official statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Below, the world reacts, from musicians and media organisations to politicians, sports franchises and Hollywood A-listers.

Tony Iommi: "I just can’t believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

"My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace, Oz."

Geezer Butler: "Goodbye, dear friend. "Thanks for all those years. We had some great fun. Four kids from Aston. Who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Bill Ward: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you, forever."

Robert Plant: "Farewell Ozzy. What a journey. Sail on up there, finally at peace. You truly changed the planet of rock!"

Judas Priest: "Our hearts are broken like millions around the world. Words can't express the love and loss we are all feeling. Sharon, may God surround you and your beautiful family with love, peace and light. Ozzy, you will never leave us — your music is eternal. God blesses you now more than ever after you blessed us all through your magnificent life."

Metallica: "It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers.

"He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant. We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed."

Aerosmith: "We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring. Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire. Rock on, Ozzy. You will be missed, but never forgotten!"

Gene Simmons: "Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family."

Paul Stanley: "We have lost a legend. From Sabbath to Blizzard and onward, Ozzy has impacted countless bands, and that will not end. KISS was humbled to be an opening band for Sabbath in the mid-70s. Through the decades I’ve known him, Ozzy has always been a kind and very funny soul. Fly high now."

Pearl Jam (Mike McCready): "When I was in high school, I discovered Sabbath. War Pigs was terrifying and mesmerising at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then, when the Blizzard of Ozz record came out, I was instantly a fan. Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily, I got to play on the song Immortal on the last record. Thanks for the music, Ozzy, it makes our journey in life better."

Aston Villa FC: "Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne, has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Ozzy."

New England Patriots: "The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years. Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss."

Steve Vai: "I had the great privilege of working with Ozzy in my studio for three months back in the 90s. He was sharp, he knew what he liked and knew what he didn’t like, he worked hard and he was absolutely the funniest person I ever met. I can’t imagine what the metal landscape would have been like if not for him.

"Sharon was the air that he breathed. My deep condolences to the family.

"You so delivered, dear Prince of Darkness. You were always filled with such a bright light, and we are grateful."

Rival Sons (Scott Holiday): "We had the great fortune of spending a year and some months opening for Ozzy and Black Sabbath, the great honour of presenting the guys with their Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards, and the absolute blessing in being able to be a part of the Back To The Beginning concert.

"Ozzy was a legend of legends. Who’s been more uncompromisingly FUN than Ozzy? Seriously! What a gift he gave us! He was a legend before I was born, and, by the time I know what an Ozzy is, he’s already just the raddest, funnest, giving-zero-fucks, impassioned rock'n'roll superhero.

"But what I was able to learn while spending the time we had together was: 'the big bad dark lord of metal' was actually the warmest, kindest and funniest guy you could know. A family man. Someone quick to offer a smile and encouragement. Someone who never stopped giving us an amazing, fun time, right until the literal end. Just incredible."

David Draiman: "Goodbye, my dear teacher. A father to all of us. My friend. I love you Ozzy, and I will miss you terribly."

AC/DC: "So sad! A great loss to all that loved him."

Mötley Crüe: "Thank you for all that you did for music and for Mötley Crüe. None of this would be the same if it wasn’t for you, and you will be missed. Our thoughts are with the Osbourne family."

System Of A Down (Serj Tankian): "Ozzy was our musical Godfather, inducting us into the world of Ozzfest as a young band. He was always funny with a disdain for hypocrisy, a quality I will forever admire and cherish."

Faith No More (Mikle Bordin): "It’s hard to put into words the impact this Man has had on my life, career, and family. Grateful from the bottom of my heart for every single moment along the way. Proud to have played even a small part in the monumental story. Rest In Peace to The Big Boss, we love you so very much. Thank you for what you gave us, which is everything you had. My love and condolences to All of The Family."

Joe Elliott: "Kinda lost for words here. We toured with Ozzy in 1981 and he, the band and Sharon were so supportive. He always had time for a chat, took us under his wing and showed us how and how not to party, and played us the second album months before it came out.

"He was funny, charming and I, for one, am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years. All my love to Sharon and the kids.. God bless you, Ozzy."

Flavour Flav: "Man, real heartbroken over the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. We go way back, and it was a real honour to watch him get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP."

Ice T: "RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad. In my opinion, the creators of heavy metal."

T-Pain: "Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever."

Cypress Hill (B-Real): "His impact was monumental, his story was like no other, and he meant so much to many of us growing up to his music. Outside of hip hop, before I even knew what the genre was, he was one of my musical idols. Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Mad Man blew my young mind.

"Later, finding his work in Black Sabbath cemented him as one of my favourite artists ever. The legend that he is, he blessed us with one last performance before saying goodbye, and people will now realise how special that was. He’s gone but will never be forgotten. Long live the spirit of Ozzy."

Jon Bon Jovi: "Much love to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne Family. So sorry to hear of your loss. Rest easy, Ozzy."

Adam Sandler: "Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover, nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness - Ozzy Osborne! Loved him a lot, like we all did! Sending love to the family and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself. RIP."

Dave Mustaine: "I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all."

Triple H: "Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so fkn'g long to get up there!! Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before.

"My dream turned into reality as Ozzy became involved with WWE and was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame. My condolences to Sharon, your children and grandchildren who had the fortunate pleasure of your time. Give Lem a hug from me and I'll see you on the other side. Give 'em Hell, Ozzy."

WWE: "WWE is saddened to learn that music icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Osbourne’s family, friends, and fans.

Donny Osmond: "Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing With The Stars, season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, Crazy Horses ...talk about crazy!"

Danny Trejo: "Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince Of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids. Save me a seat backstage up there, carnál. Love you forever.

Pixies: "RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Thank you to a legend."

Piers Morgan: "One of the greatest rock stars in history, and a wonderful character. Truly one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. I once asked him what was the best moment of his life and he replied instantly: ‘Meeting Sharon.’ My heart breaks for her.

"If Ozzy could have scripted his finale from this planet, he’d have chosen to be performing live back in his hometown, with his old band, supported backstage by Sharon and their children. It was the perfect ending to an incredible career, and an incredible life."

Lamb Of God: "The loss we feel today is immeasurable. Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath created heavy metal, and with it, they created a world in which generations of people could feel accepted and welcome, safe and free to be their authentic selves, knowing that they won’t ever be alone.

"Ozzy changed the world, and for millions of people all over the world, it’s nearly impossible to imagine where we might be if he hadn’t. So even as we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life. What a life it was! And how generously Ozzy and his family shared it with us!

"On a more personal note, the entire Osbourne family was instrumental in helping support and guide the early stages of Lamb of God’s career. They always believed in us. We are forever grateful for the support and love they’ve shown us, and, most of all, for the music they’ve given to all of us. We love you, Ozzy."

Evanescence: "Thank you for the inspiration, the joy, the magic in the darkness. Forever grateful we got to share the stage. We'll be blasting your music in the dressing room just like always as we get ready for every show! You're a true legend, Ozzy. You will be missed."

Steel Panther: "For the music, for the inspiration, for everything. Thank you, Ozzy."

Soil: "We owe Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and the Osbourne family so much. The inspiration, the acceptance, and the love. Ozzy, you are true legend and one of the greatest humans we’ve had the pleasure to share times on and off stage with. Raise some hell in heaven (we are sure you already are!)"

MTV: "We're deeply saddened to learn that rock'n'roll icon Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away this morning. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans during this time. We know his legacy will live on through music lovers around the world."

Huey Lewis: "So sad about Ozzy Osbourne. I recorded a Clover album in 1975 or 1976 in Rockfield Wales at the same studio as Sabbath and we played soccer at lunch several days together. He was very savvy, very sweet, and very funny. He will be missed."

Governor Gavin Newsome: "Ozzy Osbourne was a man of multitudes: larger-than-life, yet honestly human. From California's stages to global influence, his impact is undeniable. His legacy will live on through his music, his fans, and his family."

Staind (Mike Mushok): "The depths of your influence are far too great to comprehend. From legendary Black Sabbath albums to legendary solo albums, all while defining what a “Rock Star” is. I had this picture on my wall growing up as I played guitar for hours on end, a lot of that time spent playing your music. My heart goes out to the Osbourne family; so sorry for your loss. The rock community will never be the same. RIP, Legend."

Korn (Jonathan Davis): "This man meant the world to me. He was one of my musical heroes and did so much for me personally and for Korn. I’m going to miss our little chats. My heart goes out to Sharon Osbourne and the family. Rest in peace, my brother. Your memory and what you have done for music will live forever."