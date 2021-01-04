Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho dies

Former Children Of Bodom singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho has died.

According to his label, Naplam, the Finnish musician passed away at home in Heklsinki last week. Although no cause of death was specified, the 41-year-old had reportedly been suffering from what were described as “long term health issues”.

Laiho founded Children Of Bodom in 1993, and led them until they split up at the end of 2019. In 2020, he formed a new band, Bodom After Midnight.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", said his Bodom After Midnight bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen.

Laiho’s wife, Kelli Laiho-Wright, said: "Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken.”