Big Big Train announce surprise new album Welcome To The Planet

Big Big Train have announced they will release a brand new stdio album, Welcome To The Planet, through their English Electric Recordings label on January 28. You can see the band introduce the new-look line-up and talk about the new album in a video below.

The surprise new nine-track album arrives a mere six months after the release of the band’s critically acclaimed top 40 album Common Ground. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

“The experience of the pandemic has shown us that we need to make the best use of our time on Earth," explains Big Big Train founder Greg Spawton. "With that in mind and with new band members on board giving us a fresh head of steam, we decided on a speedy return to the studio to write and record Welcome To The Planet.”

The band had recently been streaming brand new material that hadn't featured on Common Ground, The Connection Plan, Lanterna and most recently Made From Sunshine, all of which feature on the new album.

New keyboard player Carly Bryant gets her first Big Big Train writing credit and lead vocal on the title track of Welcome To The Planet, which also sees much more involvement from fellow new members, violinist and vocalist Clare Lindley and guitarist Dave Foster.

Big Big Train will undertake their biggest UK tour in support of both Common Ground and Welcome To The Planet, with support from Mark Kelly's Marathon and from Lonely Robot, which culminates with a prestigious show at the London Palladium on March 23.

Pre-order Welcome To The Planet.

(Image credit: Sarah Ewing)

Big Big Train: Welcome To The Planet

Part One

1. Made From Sunshine

2. The Connection Plan

3. Lanterna

4. Capitoline Venus

5. A Room With No Ceiling

Part Two

6. Proper Jack Froster

7. Bats In The Belfry

8. Oak And Stone

9. Welcome To The Planet