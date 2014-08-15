Win a foosball table signed by LOADS of bands

Sonisphere might be a distant memory now but we're bringing it back with this foosball table signed by loads of bands that played.

If you came over to our signing tent at Sonisphere this year, you no doubt saw the pretty swanky and very metal foosball table covered in signatures – well now it can be yours! Metal Hammer and Last.fm are giving YOU the chance to win the table signed by the likes of Ghost, The Defiled, Mastodon, Anti-Flag, Frank Turner, Karnivool and more!

To enter you just need to head over here and answer the ridiculously easy question.