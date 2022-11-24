Nixon’s Grateful Dead-inspired watches and bags are on sale for Black Friday

If you’re a fan of 1960s psychedelic rock, then you’re going to totally dig the Black Friday sale we’re about to tell you about. Fashion brand Nixon has reduced the prices on its Grateful Dead product range (opens in new tab), meaning you can make huge savings on these awesome branded products. What’s more, the discounts are available in both the UK and US, so you can grab a great deal no matter what side of the pond you live on.

One of our favourite items in the Nixon Black Friday sale is the Grateful Dead Sentry Stainless Steel watch, which is down from $300/£275 to $210/£192.50 (opens in new tab). With its 100m water rating and custom etched texture, Nixon state that "you don't have to worry about it not being able to hang in the real world, or the afterlife."

(opens in new tab) Nixon x Grateful Dead collection: Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Nixon collaborated with the Grateful Dead brand in 2021 and to mark this year's Black Friday, there a bundle of cash to be saved on watches, bags and more.

Launched in November 2021, the Grateful Dead range is the result of a collaboration between Nixon and the legendary US band and features watches and watch straps, bags and backpacks, all of which are made from recycled ocean plastic and feature the Dead’s iconic slogan, "We are everywhere." To make them even more groovy, they’re emblazoned with trippy motifs and patterns that could’ve come straight out of Haight-Ashbury.

Another brilliant discount has been applied to the Grateful Dead Mode Pack, a totally rad, 20-litre rucksack that’s tailor-made for concerts and festivals. Previously $100/£90, this durable bag has been reduced to $70/£63 (opens in new tab).

Nixon’s Grateful Dead collaboration isn’t the only partnership the brand has formed with famous music artists, and The Rolling Stones (opens in new tab) and Metallica have also had their artwork printed on Nixon-made products. The Metallica gear has already sold out on the company’s website, so if you fancy bagging one of these Grateful Dead bargains, we recommend you get in there quick!

