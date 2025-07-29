Big Big Train announce trumpeter Paul Mitchell joins the band in a full time basis

Big Big Train have announced that trumpeter, vocalist and percussionist Paul Mitchell has joined the band as a full-time member.

Mitchell has been performing live with the band since 2024, when the band's Brass Ensemble stepped back from performing live with the band. He made his debut at the band's Night Of The Prog festival appearance in Germany and has subsequently performed live over 30 times with the band.

Mitchell will feature on the band's upcoming live release Are We Nearly There Yet? and will also feature on the band's new studio album, which is being worked on at the moment.

“Over the last 12 months, Paul has proved a great fit with Big Big Train, both musically and personally," says Greg Spawton. "Apart from his brilliant trumpet playing, Paul is a wonderfully versatile musician who entirely understands the ethos of the band and what we are trying to achieve. We’re very pleased that he has agreed to come on board as a full member of the band.”

“I’ve had the best time touring and performing with these incredible musicians over the past year," adds Mitchell. "I love the mindset of the band and the unique energy each member brings to every performance — the musicality, the virtuosity, the spirit. Being part of the upcoming studio album has been especially rewarding, and I’m so excited about the music we’re making together. It’s a real honour to be joining Big Big Train as a full member and I can’t wait to see what is around the corner for the band.”

Big Big Train recently announced they will play a special UK warm-up show ahead of next year's Cruise To The Edge appearance, in what will be their only UK show until Autumn 2026, at Southampton's The 1865 venue on Sunday 1 March, ahead of their third successive appearance on the floating prog extravaganza which takes place between March 4 and 9.