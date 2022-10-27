Black Friday camping deals 2022: save cash and gear up for festival season

While this year's festival calendar might be done and dusted, and the ‘23 season is a little way off, if you’re planning on spending any time outdoors in the name of live music next year, then you’re going to need some supplies. Whether you're aiming for the rain-sodden fields of Download or glamping at Coachella, this is the page to find all the best Black Friday camping deals in one place.

If you’re looking for a killer new festival tent, a portable cooler to ensure your beer never gets warm or a powerful waterproof speaker to keep the party going after hours, we’ll be sharing the best offers here, helping you save money and getting you geared up for next year’s epic festival and camping trips, whatever the weather.

Black Friday kicks off officially on Friday 25 November, before stretching across the weekend and into Cyber Monday. We’re expecting Black Friday camping deals to start landing anytime from now though, so keep your eyes peeled - you might just find the piece of gear that makes next year’s festival season way more comfortable and enjoyable!

If you've not secured next year's festival tickets yet, keep it locked to our Black Friday concert ticket deals page for any potential offers and discounts.

Black Friday camping deals: When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. That means in 2022, the Black Friday camping deals will drop on November 25. In the past, Black Friday was an American-only sales bonanza for retail stores, but with the rise in online shopping, it's grown to become a global phenomenon.

Many Black Friday deals now begin weeks before the big day itself and stretch over the weekend – also known as Cyber Weekend – offering massive bargains on a range of products, services, subscriptions and more.

Black Friday camping deals: How to prepare

To make sure you're ready to tackle extreme scenes like the one above, it pays to be prepared. That's why the Black Friday camping deals are a great time to stock up and save some money in the process; but it's unwise to go straight in without a game plan.

As is always the case with big sales events like Black Friday, there’s a lot of noise that can be confusing and will cloud your approach to finding what you actually need. You don’t want to spend more than you need to - the Black Friday camping deals are supposed to save you cash, after all.

Our advice would be to do your research early and draw up a list of items you need. What's the one piece of gear you really missed once you got to the festival campsite this year? What needs replacing after it floated away in a downpour? These are the sort of questions to ask so you're not caught short once you're on-site.

We've compiled a checklist of a few camping essentials that we won’t attend a festival without:

Tent: look for quality materials, a high waterproof rating, plus plenty of space for both people and storage

look for quality materials, a high waterproof rating, plus plenty of space for both people and storage Sleeping bag: invest in a quality, breathable, multi-season sleeping bag for those long cold nights. You can thank us later

invest in a quality, breathable, multi-season sleeping bag for those long cold nights. You can thank us later Inflatable mattress: because why would you sleep directly on the floor?

because why would you sleep directly on the floor? Bluetooth speaker: the bands are over, but that doesn’t mean the music should stop

the bands are over, but that doesn’t mean the music should stop Power bank: to keep your phone juiced for the whole weekend

to keep your phone juiced for the whole weekend Beer/food cooler: warm beer is a festival cliche that no one actually likes. You’ll need to eat something at some point too, so you might as well keep your supplies fresh

warm beer is a festival cliche that no one actually likes. You’ll need to eat something at some point too, so you might as well keep your supplies fresh Portable gas stove and kettle: because any hangover will feel better with a warm brew and hot food

because any hangover will feel better with a warm brew and hot food Rechargeable head torch: can’t find your tent? It’s going to be a long night…

can’t find your tent? It’s going to be a long night… Quality waterproof jacket: because once you’re wet you’re wet

because once you’re wet you’re wet Waterproof boots: same as above, but for your feet

same as above, but for your feet Rucksack: don’t be that person carrying multiple plastic bags onto the site

don’t be that person carrying multiple plastic bags onto the site First aid kit: for all mild moshing injuries

for all mild moshing injuries Water flask: have you seen festival prices these days?

have you seen festival prices these days? Camping chair: take a load off after a full day of outdoors moshing/drinking

Black Friday camping deals: Discount codes and coupons

The Black Friday camping deals aren't all about individual product discounts. Some retailers prefer to offer discounts overall on a range of product categories. Usually this comes in the form of a code that you enter at checkout to redeem your discount.

This is a great way to shop and can end up saving you more when you have multiple items you're looking to purchase, so keep an eye out.

