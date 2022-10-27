Black Friday streaming deals 2022: The best prices on TV, film and music streaming services

We’re fast approaching the tail end of 2022 and that means our attention is turning to the big online sales weekend of the year Black Friday. And while there are going to be big savings on everything from headphones and vinyl, to turntables and collectables, we also expect to see some awesome Black Friday streaming deals.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV and more to bring you the latest savings. While the deals have still to tumble in, don’t forget you can sign up for 30 free days of Amazon Music Unlimited (opens in new tab) right now, where you’ll get access to 90 million tracks in glorious HD.

Film and TV fan? Then check out a 7-day free trial of Apple TV (opens in new tab) - home to Apple Originals such as See with Jason Momoa and Ted Lasso alongside the Bruce Springsteen documentary Letter To You.

Film and TV

Music

Film and TV

Music

Watch Peter Jackson's Beatles doc Get Back on Disney+ (Image credit: Disney+)

Black Friday streaming deals: When is Black Friday

As always, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, with this year's big sales event taking place on November 25. The deals will continue right through that weekend and right into Cyber Monday on November 28.

We fully expect the Black Friday streaming deals to start coming in before the day itself, and we'll be keeping our eyes open to bring you the latest promotions.

Black Friday streaming deals: What to expect

While Black Friday is usually associated with money off physical products, there are so many streaming services jostling for your attention that we expect them to offer discounts on subscription packages and extended their trial periods.

It's also worth noting that many of the big online shopping giants have been known to throw in a streaming subscription free for up to six months when buying a Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones. This can sometimes be squirrelled away in the small print, but we'll be keeping on top of the Black Friday streaming deals and posting them on this page.

Black Friday Marshall deals: Where to find a deal

When it comes to Black Friday streaming deals, many of the offers will appear on the home page of the many streaming services or on their social media channels. We'll be keeping tabs on all of them and updating this page regularly with up-to-the-minute promotions.

More brilliant Black Friday deals