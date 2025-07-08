Money for nothing! Save 15% on Dire Straits’ bumper 40th anniversary vinyl box set with this epic Prime Day deal

Money For Nothing, Walk Of Life, Your Latest Trick… Dire Straits’ 1985 album Brothers In Arms is packed to the rafters with hits, and it cemented the British rock band’s status as a truly global act. It remains an absolute classic to this day – and its 40th anniversary was recently celebrated with an almighty limited-edition 5LP box set. Now, thanks to Prime Day, you can snap up that very box set on the cheap as Amazon has slashed 15% off the price, reducing it from £118.45 to just shy of £100 .

This special Dire Straits box set features the original Brothers In Arms album, with the remaining discs comprising previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s 1985 concert at San Antonio’s Municipal Auditorium. All of this rock goodness is packaged up in a delightful box containing art prints and a 16-page booklet with new liner notes and interviews with some of the band. If you love a bit of Mark Knopfler and co, and you have a record player , then this anniversary set promises to be an absolute treat. Altogether now – “I want my MTV…”

Whether you install microwave ovens, make custom kitchen deliveries or do something entirely different, you’re sure to be aware of Brothers In Arms. Even 40 years after its release, barely a week goes by without rock radio playing a hit from Dire Straits’ fifth studio album.

It might be that you already own this classic LP – maybe you were one of the people who helped it to remain at the top of the UK albums chart for 14 consecutive weeks back in the ’80s – but even if you do, we’re confident that the version in your collection will be nothing like the wonderful 5LP package that was released to mark Brothers In Arms’ 40th anniversary in 2025. Beautifully packaged in a box emblazoned with the iconic original artwork, these five records contain the classic album in its entirety – from the chugging riffs of the LP’s first single, So Far Away, to the delicately poignant title track that brings proceedings to a close.

That’s not all, though – you also get previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s iconic 1985 San Antonio gig, including tracks from Brothers In Arms and perennial Dire Straits favourites such as Sultans Of Swing, Tunnel Of Love and Solid Rock. Add in those art prints and new 16-page booklet, and you have a box set that’ll stand out a mile in any vinyl lover’s collection.