Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals 2022: Get set for big savings

Black Friday is on its way and were gearing up for some brilliant bargains - and that includes a whole heap of Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on November 25 with the big sales continuing right through until the close of play on Monday, November 28 - a day better known as Cyber Monday. And if previous years are anything to go by, we can fully expect savings on Marshall speakers and headphones from the big online retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Walmart, Best Buy.

There are even some Marshall deals live right now, such as the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. It’s down from $279.99 to $225.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab) - part of their Black Friday Deals Right Now (opens in new tab) sale.

If you’re in the UK, you can get 24% off the price of the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones at Amazon which are down from £169.99 to £129 (opens in new tab).

Even though the Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals have yet to properly kick off, many online retailers are already chopping prices so have a look and see if anything grabs your attention.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Black Friday Marshall deals: When is Black Friday

Black Friday this year will take place on November 25 - and as always, it's the day after America celebrates Thanksgiving. The Black Friday sales will also come in thick and fast over that weekend and right through to Cyber Monday on November 28. What was once a US-only sales event, the Black Friday sales weekend has expanded globally in the last decade or so, with online retailers across the board looking to get involved so people can shop and save in the lead-up to Christmas.

So whether you're after Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals, more general Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals (opens in new tab) or Black Friday music deals, we'll be bringing you all the best bargains.

Black Friday Marshall deals: What to expect

There's going to be plenty of Black Friday wireless headphone deals this year along with a whole bunch of Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals - but that's not all because we're also going to see money off Marshall's wide range of speakers and headphones.

Online retailers are fully expected to cut prices, while the official Marshall website (opens in new tab) is bound to get in on the action too, if other years are anything to go by. We expect to see savings on the small but powerful Marshall Emberton II portable speaker, the versatile Stockwell II speaker, the Major IV headphones and the Motif ANC earbuds.

We'll be updating this page with the best Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals, so stay tuned to Louder for the best bargains right through to the Cyber Monday deals.

Black Friday Marshall deals: How to spot the best deals

There are going to be so many websites vying for your attention this year, that keeping on top of all the Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals could be like trying to herd cats! However, here at Louder, we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest Marshall deals.

If you have a particular Marshall product in mind, keep it bookmarked and check back here to see if there's been a price reduction. Marshall products such as the Emberton come in various colours including Black & Brass and Cream and you may just find money off one particular colour.

It's also worth bearing in mind that some Marshall products are now on to their third generation, so you could also grab a great deal on one of their older models. Some online retailers could also throw in a subscription to a particular music streaming service when buying a Marshall product, so keep an eye on the small print.

Black Friday Marshall deals: Where to find a deal

As mentioned, we'll be keeping this page updated with all the best Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals but if you're looking for more options, check out our quick links above and keep your eyes on sites including Marshall, Amazon, Marshall, Argos, AV Online, Very, John Lewis, Curry's, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

And if you're looking for further options, don't forget to check out our guides to all the Black Friday wireless headphone deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, Black Friday music deals, Black Friday concert ticket deals, Black Friday vinyl deals and Black Friday alcohol deals.

Black Friday Marshall deals: Last year's deals

While this year's Black Friday Marshall speakers and headphones deals have yet to properly get under way, here's are some of the Marshall deals that caught our eye in November last year.

Last year's US deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: From $169.99 to $129.99

Marshall are known the world over for providing amps and speakers for some of the world's biggest bands, and its rock'n'roll heritage shines through in this powerful little speaker. There was $40 off in Black and Black & Brass on the official Marshall website last year.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II: From $349.99 to $249

There was a saving of just under $100 at Best Buy on the excellent Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker. It looks fantastic and you can expect superb audio when you connected it to your device of choice using Bluetooth 5.0.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV: From $149.99 to $99

Marshall's official website were offering this fine $50 saving on the excellent Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones. Foldable, with great sound and epic battery life, these are perfect for music on the go.

Last year's UK deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Woburn II speaker: From £469.99 to £379

It's one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market and Amazon had a sonic saving of £90 on the Marshall Woburn II in white.