Google ‘Ozzy Osbourne’. You won’t regret it.

Google is including a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the search results when people search for the late Black Sabbath singer.

Following a recent update to the monolithic search engine, looking up ‘Ozzy Osbourne’ will bring up a short script that reads, “Thanks for the mayhem, Prince Of Darkness.”

The words appear to be ‘pulled along’ from the right of the screen to the left by train emojis, referencing Osbourne’s popular 1980 solo single, Crazy Train.

Osbourne died at the age of 76 from undisclosed causes last Tuesday morning, July 22. His family confirmed his death in a statement that evening and said that he was with his loved ones as he passed.

Tributes from the rock and metal worlds and beyond quickly poured in after the news broke. Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi wrote on social media, “There won’t ever be another like him,” while Metallica called Osbourne a “hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend” and Aerosmith said he had “a voice that changed music forever”.

Other tributes came from such mainstream figures as actor Danny Trejo, journalist Piers Morgan and charity group PETA.

Osbourne died 17 days after his retirement concert, Back To The Beginning. The show was an all-day extravaganza held at Villa Park in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, and Osbourne performed four songs as a solo performer and five songs with his fellow Sabbath co-founders: Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

The bill was rounded out by a who’s who of rock and metal, including Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses and Tool. All proceeds went to local non-profit causes, and the show is estimated to have raised more than $190 million, making it the highest-grossing charity concert of all time.

Back To The Beginning was streamed around the world and, next year, highlights from the event will be compiled into a 100-minute live film for a cinema release. A home media release will follow in late 2026.

Osbourne dealt with numerous health issues in his later years. In 2019, the singer fell at home, which aggravated injuries he sustained in a previous accident in 2003. In 2020, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He retired from touring in 2023.