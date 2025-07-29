David Gilmour announces Live At The Circus Maximus movie and The Luck And Strange Concerts live album
David Gilmour's Live At The Circus Maximums hits cinemas in September and is released in October
David Gilmour will release a new concert film from his shows at Rome's Circus Maximus from last year's Luck And Strange live concerts in September and and live album recorded across the whole tour.
Live At The Circus Maximus is being released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, will be shown in cinemas and IMAX worldwide on September 17 for a limited time only.
The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck And Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.
Live At The Circus Maximus will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage and the full The Luck And Strange Concerts mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-Ray only) on October 17.
The Luck And Strange Concerts, also released through Sony Music on October 17, features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from Luck And Strange with classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here, Time, Breathe, Sorrow, High Hopes and more. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book, David Gilmour Luck And Strange Live, featuring Polly Samson’s photographs taken on the tour. You can watch new a live clip of Sorrow below.
Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale on August 6 at 2pm BST/9am EDT/6am PDT. Full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas will be available here.
You can see the full tracklisting of the various releases below.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Pre-order The Luck and Strange Concerts/Live At Circus Maximus.
David Gilmour: The Luck And Strange Concerts
4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK
LP 1 A
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
LP1 B
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
LP2 A
1 Marooned
2 A Single Spark
3 Wish You Were Here
LP2 B
4 Vita Brevis
5 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
6 High Hopes
LP3 A
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper’s Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
LP3 B
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
LP4 A
1 Coming Back To Life
2 Dark and Velvet Nights
3 Sings
LP4 B
4 Scattered
5 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
The Luck And Strange Concerts 2CD SZet With 24 Page Book
CD1
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 A Single Spark
9 Wish You Were Here
10 Vita Brevis
11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
12 High Hopes
CD2
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper’s Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
7 Coming Back To Life
8 Dark and Velvet Nights
9 Sings
10 Scattered
11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
Live At The Circus Maximus
2 BLU-RAY SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS
DISC 1 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 Wish You Were Here
9 Vita Brevis
10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
11 High Hopes
12 Sorrow
13 The Piper’s Call
14 A Great Day For Freedom
15 In Any Tongue
16 The Great Gig In The Sky
17 A Boat Lies Waiting
18 Coming Back To Life
19 Dark and Velvet Nights
20 Sings
21 Scattered
22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
DISC 2 THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)
Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos
VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time
3 Dark and Velvet Nights
4 Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
5 Rain in Rome
6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
7 Backstage in America 8:55
8 The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
9 A Single Spark Live
10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)
12 Wesley On Patrol
13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)
14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
Live At The Circus Maximus 3 DVD Set With 24 Page Book & Black Cat Stickers
DISC 1 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 1
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun
7 Marooned
8 A Single Spark
9 Wish You Were Here
10 Vita Brevis
11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
12 High Hopes
DISC 2 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 2
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper’s Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom
4 In Any Tongue
5 The Great Gig In The Sky
6 A Boat Lies Waiting
7 Coming Back To Life
8 Dark and Velvet Nights
9 Sings
10 Scattered
11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)
142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24 & 5.1
DISC 3 VIDEO EXTRAS
LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024
1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour
2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time
3 Dark and Velvet Nights
4 Luck and Strange
DOCUMENTARIES
5 Rain in Rome
6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall
7 Backstage in America 8:55
8 The Making of Luck and Strange
MUSIC VIDEOS
9 A Single Spark Live
10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)
11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)
12 Wesley On Patrol
13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)
14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)
15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)
16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)
17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)
The Luck And Strange Cioncerts/Live At The Circus Maximus Super Deluxe Edition
120-page hardback book David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live - Polly Samson photographs taken on the tour.
Disc 1 CD1 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 1.
Disc 2 CD2 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 2.
Disc 3, 4, 5, 6 – The Luck and Strange Concerts 4 x LPs.
Disc 7 - Blu-ray Live at the Circus Maximus in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos.
Disc 8 - Blu-ray The Luck and Strange Concerts in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos & Video Extras
Disc 9 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 10 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus
Disc 11 - DVD Video Extras.
Memorabilia in dedicated envelope with embossed stamp
2 perforated postcard sheets with 2 postcards each
1 sheet of black cat stickers
1 sheet of Luck and Strange figure with outstretched arms stickers
Set list sheet
930mm x 620mm double-sided 4-colour poster
8-page credits book
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.