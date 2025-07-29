David Gilmour announces Live At The Circus Maximus movie and The Luck And Strange Concerts live album

David Gilmour will release a new concert film from his shows at Rome's Circus Maximus from last year's Luck And Strange live concerts in September and and live album recorded across the whole tour.

Live At The Circus Maximus is being released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, will be shown in cinemas and IMAX worldwide on September 17 for a limited time only.

The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck And Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

Live At The Circus Maximus will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage and the full The Luck And Strange Concerts mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-Ray only) on October 17.

The Luck And Strange Concerts, also released through Sony Music on October 17, features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from Luck And Strange with classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here, Time, Breathe, Sorrow, High Hopes and more. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book, David Gilmour Luck And Strange Live, featuring Polly Samson’s photographs taken on the tour. You can watch new a live clip of Sorrow below.

Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale on August 6 at 2pm BST/9am EDT/6am PDT. Full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas will be available here.

You can see the full tracklisting of the various releases below.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order The Luck and Strange Concerts/Live At Circus Maximus.

David Gilmour - Sorrow (Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Sony Music)

David Gilmour: The Luck And Strange Concerts

4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK

LP 1 A

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

LP1 B

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

LP2 A

1 Marooned

2 A Single Spark

3 Wish You Were Here

LP2 B

4 Vita Brevis

5 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

6 High Hopes

LP3 A

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

LP3 B

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

LP4 A

1 Coming Back To Life

2 Dark and Velvet Nights

3 Sings

LP4 B

4 Scattered

5 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

The Luck And Strange Concerts 2CD SZet With 24 Page Book

CD1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

CD2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

Live At The Circus Maximus

2 BLU-RAY SET WITH 24 PAGE BOOK & BLACK CAT STICKERS

DISC 1 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 Wish You Were Here

9 Vita Brevis

10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

11 High Hopes

12 Sorrow

13 The Piper’s Call

14 A Great Day For Freedom

15 In Any Tongue

16 The Great Gig In The Sky

17 A Boat Lies Waiting

18 Coming Back To Life

19 Dark and Velvet Nights

20 Sings

21 Scattered

22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

DISC 2 THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)

Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)

Live At The Circus Maximus 3 DVD Set With 24 Page Book & Black Cat Stickers

DISC 1 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

DISC 2 LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS PART 2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-min concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24 & 5.1

DISC 3 VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)

The Luck And Strange Cioncerts/Live At The Circus Maximus Super Deluxe Edition

120-page hardback book David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live - Polly Samson photographs taken on the tour.

Disc 1 CD1 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 1.

Disc 2 CD2 - The Luck and Strange Concerts, Part 2.

Disc 3, 4, 5, 6 – The Luck and Strange Concerts 4 x LPs.

Disc 7 - Blu-ray Live at the Circus Maximus in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos.

Disc 8 - Blu-ray The Luck and Strange Concerts in stereo, 5.1 and Atmos & Video Extras

Disc 9 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus

Disc 10 - DVD David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus

Disc 11 - DVD Video Extras.

Memorabilia in dedicated envelope with embossed stamp

2 perforated postcard sheets with 2 postcards each

1 sheet of black cat stickers

1 sheet of Luck and Strange figure with outstretched arms stickers

Set list sheet

930mm x 620mm double-sided 4-colour poster

8-page credits book