You Can't Always Get What You Want - but if you're quick, you can get 50% off this massive Rolling Stones box set

We're now well into the final stretch of this summer's big online sales event, with loads of great Prime Day vinyl deals - but with 50% off this excellent box set, this could be the best deal you'll see before Prime Day closes its doors at midnight tonight.

Amazon US have The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 box set on sale for just $89.54 instead of the usual $179.98.

The box set contains 18, 7-inch singles - authentic reproductions of the band's London and Decca labels singles and EPs featuring the original mono and stereo single mixes.

A must for every Stones fans, but with Prime Day almost over, you'll have to be fast to grab this top deal.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 box set: was $179.98 now $89.54 at Amazon

If you were debating the best period in The Rolling Stones’ history, then the years between 1966 and 1971 would have to be in the conversation. The British rockers made some of their finest music during this time, and scored a bunch of no.1 hits in the US. The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 features all their 7” vinyl offerings from the era, along with some added goodies, making this an essential purchase for fans of the band.

Contained within the box are two versions of the Paint It Black single - one featuring Stupid Girl on the b-side, the other featuring Long Long White. Other singles in the set include Let’s Spend the Night Together (Ruby Tuesday), Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Child Of The Moon) and Honky Tonk Women (You Can’t Always Get What You Want).

Add in the postcards and poster – all of which depict the Stones during this illustrious period – and liner notes from former Billboard journalist Nigel Williamson, and you have a magnificent archive.

And with Amazon now giving you the chance to get it half price for Prime Day, adding it to your collection is a no-brainer. Just make sure and check it out quickly or you might miss this brilliant offer.

