“Every time you post a snippet or a clip or some kind of teaser, it makes people more mad”: Trivium to release much-hyped new song in early August

Trivium will release a new single in early August, ahead of their headline set at Bloodstock Open Air in the UK.

This has been confirmed by lead guitarist Corey Beaulieu in a recent interview with Primordial Radio. He also reveals that the metalcore band’s new output will have the same “spirit” as the material on their 2005 album Ascendancy, which has been played in full on tour this year.

Regarding when the new song will be released, Beaulieu says (via The PRP): “I can’t remember the exact day, but it’s supposed to come out before we play Bloodstock, ’cause we’re gonna play it at Bloodstock. So, I guess that would be anywhere the first week of August. So within that timeframe.”

Trivium will headline Bloodstock at Catton Hall, Derbyshire, on Friday, August 8. Also headlining the festival will be Machine Head on August 9 and Gojira on August 10.

The Florida band have been teasing new material on socials for quite some time. On Sunday (July 27), the band took to Instagram and posted footage of singer/guitarist Matt Heafy playing a new riff, possibly taken from the upcoming single. The caption read: “Tour and more coming next week…”

Beaulieu jokes that there will be “gonna be a lot more ramping up to totally piss everyone off” ahead of the new tour and single.

“Every time you post a snippet or a clip or some kind of teaser, it makes people more mad,” he adds. “So it’s gonna ramp up, ’cause they just want the song.”

The single will be the first in a batch of new material the band have coming. The guitarist says of the upcoming songs’ sound: “The new stuff definitely has kind of the spirit of Ascendancy, but also a lot of kind of what we do now kind of blended in. So I think just focussing on playing Ascendancy definitely carried over into the writing of just trying to, I guess, capture that intensity and energy of what that record was.”

He goes on to zero in on next week’s single, comparing it to Rain, the opening track on Ascendancy.

Last year, Heafy told Hammer that Ascendancy will be played in full at Bloodstock. “We’ve discussed adding in the special-edition original songs as well,” he teased, referencing Ascendancy’s bonus tracks Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies and Washing Away Me In The Tides.

Trivium have been playing Ascendancy in full on the road since January, when they kicked off the Poisoned Ascendancy tour with co-headliners Bullet For My Valentine. The trek was initially promoted as a ‘world tour’ set to last from January to December, but it wrapped up in controversial fashion in the spring, when it was abruptly announced that the tour was finishing after only reaching Europe and North America.

On social media, Beaulieu and Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto blamed Bullet frontman Matt Tuck for the premature end. In the aftermath, Heafy issued a statement praising the band’s time on tour with Bullet, and Bullet put out a response saying they were turning their focus onto finishing their eighth studio album.

Trivium haven’t released new music since October 2021, when they put out their 10th album In The Court Of The Dragon.