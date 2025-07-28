Slash, Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke and more line up for star-studded Bad Company tribute album

Slash, Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke, Black Stone Cherry, The Struts, Dirty Honey and more have lined up to record cover versions for an upcoming Bad Company tribute album.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company will be released on October 24, two weeks before the band joins the class of 2025 at this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke both feature on the album. The two men appear on a version of Seagull, the closing song on 1974's Bad Company album, alongside Def Leppard pair Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, while Rodgers also joins Halestorm on their cover of Shooting Star.

“I’ve loved Bad Company since the very beginning, a phenomenal combination of two of my favourite bands, Free and Mott The Hoople, what’s not to love?!" says Elliott. "What a privilege it is for myself and Phil to cover one of my favourite Bad Company songs with Paul and Simon! Wow!”

"It has been very interesting listening to other musicians interpret our songs," says Rodgers. "I spent time listening and found myself smiling a lot. I am quietly impressed that these artists wanted to pay tribute to Bad Company. We are thankful that everyone played from every inch of their hearts on this release. You can hear it."

The first track to be released from Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is a version of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy by UK rockers The Struts, which is accompanied by a video shot at producer Bob Clearmountain's Apogee Studios in Santa Monica, CA.

"We are so thrilled for the British music legends, Bad Company, to finally be getting their well-earned induction to the Rock Hall," says Struts frontman Luke Spiller. "It’s been a real pleasure to pay homage to them with our cover of Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy, and I hope they enjoy it as much as we loved recording it."

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company tracklist

Hardy - Ready For Love

Halestorm featuring Paul Rodgers - Shooting Star

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - Feel Like Makin’ Love

Blackberry Smoke featuring Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor - Run with the Pack

The Struts - Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy

Charley Crockett - Bad Company

Dirty Honey - Rock Steady

Black Stone Cherry - Burnin’ Sky

Joe Elliott and Phil Collen featuring Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke - Seagull

The Pretty Reckless - All Right Now