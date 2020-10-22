Best Black Friday music deals 2020: The most electrifying Black Friday bargains all in one place

Back Friday is fast approaching, with the massive annual sale taking place on November 27. This year promises to be one of the biggest yet, with many stores turning their attention fully to online deals due to some COVID restrictions placed on traditional bricks and mortar retailers. And even though the big day has yet to arrive, some deals are already live, like these outstanding Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones which have been reduced from £330 to just £238.79 over on Amazon.

So Black Friday is going to be busy – but you’ll be able to keep ahead of the online crowds by sticking with Louder in the lead up to the big day and the day itself, as we’ll be highlighting the biggest and best Black Friday music deals online, including best budget turntables and best budget wireless headphones.

Looking for more Black Friday music deals on the best phones for music or the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market, or further deals on Black Friday music gear? Then keep it locked right here.

Best Black Friday music deals 2020: Early deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Were £330 | now £238.79 at Amazon

You can save more than £108 on these superb noise-cancelling headphones that regularly top best headphones lists. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too and at this price are very hard to beat.

Soundgarden Live From The Artists Den | Was £159.99 | now £94.99 at EMP

This live set was recorded at Soundgarden's show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2013 in support of their King Animal album. This deluxe edition contains 4LP, 2CD and a Blu-ray and the price has been slashed by more than £60!

Marshall Kilburn II | Was £269.99 |now £185 at Amazon

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. Amazon have slashed the price on this cracking speaker by more than £80 which is music to our ears.

Amazon Echo Dot | Was £39.99 |now £29.99 at Amazon

The dinky Echo Dot might be small in stature, but it's big on everything else. Stream your favourite music through it, listen to podcasts and audiobooks, get the latest weather forecast or ask it to look up a recipe for you using Alexa. We'd buy two at this price.

What is Black Friday 2020 and when does it start?

Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving in the US and that means this year it'll be on November 27. Traditionally, it was an American-only sales bonanza for retail stores, but with the rise in online shopping over the past decade, it’s now a global phenomenon. Black Friday deals now begin before the big day and stretch over the weekend, offering massive bargains on a range of products, including Black Friday music deals on Apple AirPods and headphones, through to bluetooth speakers, vinyl and everything in-between.

What is Cyber Monday 2020 and when does it start?

Before the internet took away a large chunk of Black Friday traffic from bricks and mortar retail stores, Cyber Monday was 100% dedicated to online shopping. Of course, the lines between Black Friday and Cyber Monday have now become blurred, turning the annual shopping extravaganza into what is essentially four days of deals. Cyber Monday deals tend to focus on the more technical products such as phones for music, turntables and budget turntables, with this year’s Cyber Monday taking place on November 30.

Best Black Friday music deals 2020: What to expect

With Black Friday 2020 arriving on November 27, music fans in particular will be able to get their hands on a whole range of products at knockdown prices. In 2019, there were Black Friday music deals on band merch, vinyl box sets, the Amazon Echo smart speaker, bluetooth speakers from the likes of Ultimate Ears and Marshall, headphones from Bose, Sony and Bang & Olufsen and the highly sought after Apple Airpods.

This year, there will even more Black Friday music deals moving online, as many retailers will be completely focused on internet sales due to COVID restrictions on traditional walk-in stores.

Away from music, expect to see earth-shattering deals on 4K TVs and games consoles – particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X also arriving in November, online stores will be looking to shed existing stock of the ‘older’ consoles, so you should be able to save a bunch of cash.

How to spot the best Black Friday music deals

Prices are going to vary across the expanse of the internet for those shiny new headphones you’ve got your eye on, so how are you going to find the best deal? We recommend you do a wee bit of research and find the RRP of the product – that way you’ll be able to see which retailer has slashed the price dramatically or merely lopped a couple of pounds or dollars off the retail price.

What makes a good deal? Well, it might be something as simple as a price drop or, it could be a buy-one-get-one free deal. Music streaming services such as Amazon Music Unlimited sometimes offer four months of the service at a discounted price, while some deals will come with an added gift, giving you more for your hard-earned cash.

We'd also recommend creating a list of products you're looking for and perhaps a list of backup options just in case that elusive smart speaker you've been searching for months for doesn't pop-up this year.

Here at Louder, we'll do our bit by highlighting the best online Black Friday music deals to help steer you in the right direction.

Best Black Friday music deals: Where to find them

There are going to be Black Friday music deals across the internet on November 27 and beyond, but finding some of the best offers can take a bit of leg work. However, here at Louder, we're going to hand-pick our favourite bargains from a range of sites. Traditionally, sites including Amazon, Marshall, John Lewis, EMP, Very, Impericon, Townsend Music, Etsy, Firebox, Converse, Dr. Martens and Argos – to name a few – usually cut prices right across the board, so stick with Louder and we'll help get you a fantastic Black Friday music deal or two.

The best pre-Black Friday music deals in the UK

The best pre-Black Friday music deals in the US

2019 deal highlights

SoundLink wireless headphones 2 | were £199 | now £119

The SoundLink IIs give you up a solid 15 hours of play time and the deep, immersive sound that Bose is known for. Foldable, comfortable, light: not for nothing have Google's user reviews scored them at 4.7 out of 5 and last year, there was a sizeable saving of £80 on these comfortable cans.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 | Was £250 | now £124.99

With a sound signature that's consciously going after the bass-lovers, this pair of headphones suits some genres more than others – and happily, rock and metal are among them. This was am incredible deal on Black Friday last year and we're hoping for the same again this time around.

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker | Was £299.99 | now £199

We love Marshall's ever-growing speaker range – and on Black Friday 2019, there was a whopping £100 off the Stanmore II speaker over on Amazon. Featuring aptX technology and boasting a range of up to 30ft, we'd love to see this deal again.

Fender Play annual subscription | Was: $89.99 | Now: $49.99

Along with selling their range of famous guitars, Fender also offer lessons on how to play at your own pace. Black Friday 2019 saw the company lop 50% of the price off the classes AND offered a 10% saving on Fender guitars, amps, pedals and accessories.