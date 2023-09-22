Black Friday speaker deals 2023: How you can save big on wireless speakers, smart speakers, hi-fi speakers and more this Black Friday

Quick menu (Image credit: Marshall/Sony) 1. Quick links

The biggest sales weekend of the year is just over the horizon, and with it we're expecting to see vast swathes f brilliant Black Friday speaker deals. Whether you're looking for a killer wirless speaker to take to the festivals nex year, a smart speaker for your house, or a sweet pair of speakers to get the best from your vinyl, on this page we'll be reporting on all the best deals from Marshall, JBL, Sony, Bose, Anker, SoundBoks and many more.

We've been covering Black Friday for many years, and reviewing speakers even longer, so we know what we're looking for when it comes to quality products at a great price.

On this page we'll share all the best early deals, and we've included an FAQ section further down the page, loaded with a bunch of tips and advice on how to optimise your Black Friday shopping experience.

So, here's everything you need to know as the Black Friday speaker deals approach.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: FAQ

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday always takes place on the day after the US celebrates Thanksgiving, meaning this year’s sales event will take place on Friday November 24 – followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on November 27.

Black Friday used to be an American-only shopping spree, but it’s an idea that has caught on globally in a massive way, meaning you’ll able to grab a deal or two elsewhere in the world, wherever you are.

What deals can I expect?

Before the best Black Friday Bluetooth deals really begin to start rolling through, just what can you expect from this year’s sales?

Last year’s Black Friday sales weekend saw savings on speakers from huge brands including the likes of Marshall, Bose, Ultimate Ears, JBL and Sonos. It's also guaranteed that we'll see fantastic deals on smart speakers, like Amazon's Echo range.

But it's not just wireless and smart speakers up for grabs at bargain prices on Black Friday. Our experts will also be on the lookout for hi-fi speakers to go with your record player rig, as well as soundbars to add an extra flourish to home tv and film streaming.

In terms of whene the deals will start, you can bet your bottom dollar the discounts will start coming much earlier than Black Friday itself, with many early deals rearing their heads from mid-October onwards. And if you don't get what you want on Black Friday, Cyber Monday should throw up some alternative that could last well into the following week.

How to find the best deals

Prices will undoubtably vary across the board during November's sales, so finding out where the best Black Friday speakers deals are taking place could be a bit of a challenge. However, here at Louder, we'll have our finger on the pulse so we can point you in the direction of some cracking bargains.

We also recommend you find the RRP of the product you're after so you’ll be able to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made.

But what is it that makes a great deal? A drop in price might be obvious, but also keep your eyes peeled for extras that are often included in the price. It could be a two for one offer, a fresh subscription plan or an added bonus such as a free gift.

Where to find the best speaker deals

The best Black Friday speaker deals are going to rain down, but where should you cast your eyes for the best bargains aside from bookmarking this page? Online retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart are bound to make sizeable discounts available to music fans, as will the official websites of brand such as Bose, Sonos and Marshall.

We'll be keeping this page updated with the biggest and best offers we see, so keep us bookmarked and check back regularly.

Black Friday speaker deals: Shopping tips

With so many Black Friday speaker deals coming down the pipe, to grab the top choice bargains, it really does pay to do a little prep work before you wade into the sales. Here's a handful of tips, base don our years of experience covering this event, to help you get the jump on the deals

1. Make notes: First off, make a note of the products you’re interested in and mark down their current price. This will let you see at a glance how much of a saving there is on a product you really want. Amazon’s list function really come into its own here as you can create individual folders to keep everything neat and tidy.

2. Decide your budget: It’s easy to be tempted to dive right into a great deal when you see it, but keep your budget in mind before flinging your chosen product into the basket. You don’t want to overpay for something you might find cheaper elsewhere. Here at Louder, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for awesome deals across the internet and posting them right here for you to see.

3. Sell older products in advance: If you’ve got your heart set on on upgrading a bit of kit, selling your older model before the Black Friday speaker deals kick in could net you a decent chunk of change to spend on that shiny new bit of tech when the sales get under way.

4. Sign up to retailers’ mailing lists: One of the quickest ways to get a heads up about what’s going on sale or when the savings are due to begin is to sign up to an online retailer's mailing list. Getting this info early could steer you in the right direction of a top deal on a product you really want quickly. Sure, constant emails after the event can get a bit annoying, but you can always unsubscribe at any time you want. And of course, don't forget to keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly, too.

How we choose deals

We’ve reviewed many music products here at Louder over the years, with our team of experts and enthusiasts covering everything from headphones, speakers and turntables, to earplugs, books and smartphones.

That’s given us a broad overview of what’s going on across the musical landscape and allows us to compare and contrast products and pick out items that excite us and things we think you’ll like too. That means there's no room for tinny-sounding headphones or speakers that don’t cut the mustard.

Why you can trust us

Here at Louder, we’ve been covering big sales events including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for a number of years and have also created a wide range of buyer’s guides and product reviews. In those we dig deep into the essential specs of a product and also give hands-on information about how it performs, how easy it is to use and if it’s good value for money.

We test headphones, speakers and record players in a real-world environment - our living rooms or out on the streets as we feel this gives a more genuine insight into how you’ll be using the product. If we’re recommending a pair of earplugs for musicians, we test those either in the studio or up on stage to give accurate information.

We also give pros and cons for products in our buyer’s guides, while all our reviews always feature a couple of alternative options to give you as much choice as possible when it comes to choosing something that's going to be right for you.

That means, when recommending which deals you should shop, we have the knowledge to point you towards products that we rate, at the best prices.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: Last year's deals

While this year's Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals are still to be revealed, it's worth taking a look at some of the sales highlights from November last year. As you can see, there were some brilliant offers and we're hoping to see similar price drops over the big sales weekend.

US deals

Marshall Uxbridge: Was $219.99 , now $149.99

The Marshall Uxbridge Bluetooth speaker sounds amazing and it also has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, so you can control your music with the power of your voice. Alexa also turns the speaker into your one-stop-shop for news reports, sports scores and more. There was 32% off at Amazon last Black Friday.

Marshall Woburn II: Was $549.99 , now $514.95

Marshall’s Woburn II wireless Bluetooth speaker can pump out 110 watts of power which is guaranteed to get the festive party started. Amazon had more than $35 off the white model last year.

Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $99.99

We’re big fans of the Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers big sound despite it’s diminutive size - and there’s was a brilliant 41% off offer at Amazon last Black Friday.

JBL Clip 4: Was $79.95 , now $49.95

Amazon reduced the price of the JBL Clip portable Bluetooth speaker by 38% to celebrate Black Friday. 10 hour of play time from a single charge is pretty good too!

JBL Flip 5: Was $99.99 , now $69.99

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Then BestBuy had you covered with the JBL Flip 5 for less than 70 bucks. You also got 3 months of Tidal Hi-Fi Plus thrown in for good measure.

Sony SRSXG500 portable speaker: Was $499 , $349.99

The beauty of many Bluetooth speakers is the ability to take your music on the go - whether that's around the house or out and about. This powerhouse from Sony dishes out 30 hours of playback per charge, is water and dust resistant for even the worst spillages and includes a useful built-in carry handle. It's was $50 off at Best Buy.

UK deals

Marshall Stockwell II: Was £189.99 , now £169.99

There’s was a nice 11% saving on the Black & Brass edition of Marshall’s Stockwell II wireless portable speaker at Amazon. It's a super smart-looking speaker which will give you 20 hours of music from a full charge and if you’re in a rush, 20 minutes charge will give you six hours. It also sounds great!

Marshall Emberton (Cream): Was £149.99 , now £89.99

If you were after the Marshall Emberon in cream, then you could grab one from the official Marshall website with £60 off while stocks last.

Marshall Woburn II: Was £469.99 , now £349.99

Marshall decided to slash the price of their big and powerful Woburn II Bluetooth speaker by £120 for Black Friday. A great price for a top quality speaker.

JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition: Was £139.99 , now £99

Amazon had 29% off the RRP of the powerful and portable JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition speaker. Blast out some serious sounds this festive season with 20 hours of non-stop music playback from a full charge.

