Prime Day just knocked 15% off one of rock’s most essential live recordings - get the Pink Floyd At Pompeii double LP for less
After enjoying a resurgence of interest with its recent cinema run, you can enjoy the 2LP edition of Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII with 15% off to mark Prime Day
While scouring the Prime Day vinyl deals, I stumbled across the 2LP edition of Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII which has been discounted by 15% for Amazon Prime Day.
This is the Steven Wilson remastered version and it’s been reduced from £37.99 to £32.29 making it a nice pick-up if you’ve yet to grab it.
Recorded in October 1971 and release the following year, Pink Floyd At Pompeii is a slice of rock history. This is the Steve Wilson mix which is spread across 2LP. Buy in now from Amazon with 15% off for Prime Day
Earlier this year, Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII received a new lease of life when it was remastered in 4K from the original 35mm tapes by Lana Topham and remixed by Steven Wilson before it was released for a limited run in cinemas.
It was recorded over several days in 1971 amidst the ruins of the Pompeii amphitheatre with only a camera and recording crew onsite to capture the magic - and what transpired was one of the most iconic and atmospheric live performances in rock history.
In its review, Classic Rock said: “Crucially, as a document of four hungry musicians working in common cause and without later bells, whistles and recriminations, this stands as Pink Floyd’s best live album.”
Considering the other live albums the band released, that’s quite a statement but one that stands up when you take in tracks, including Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun, One Of These Days and Echoes - Part 2.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
