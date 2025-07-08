Prime Day just knocked 15% off one of rock’s most essential live recordings - get the Pink Floyd At Pompeii double LP for less

While scouring the Prime Day vinyl deals, I stumbled across the 2LP edition of Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII which has been discounted by 15% for Amazon Prime Day.

Earlier this year, Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII received a new lease of life when it was remastered in 4K from the original 35mm tapes by Lana Topham and remixed by Steven Wilson before it was released for a limited run in cinemas.

It was recorded over several days in 1971 amidst the ruins of the Pompeii amphitheatre with only a camera and recording crew onsite to capture the magic - and what transpired was one of the most iconic and atmospheric live performances in rock history.

In its review, Classic Rock said: “Crucially, as a document of four hungry musicians working in common cause and without later bells, whistles and recriminations, this stands as Pink Floyd’s best live album.”

Considering the other live albums the band released, that’s quite a statement but one that stands up when you take in tracks, including Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun, One Of These Days and Echoes - Part 2.

